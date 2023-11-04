Picking a combined India and South Africa 11 ahead of the 2023 World Cup clash ft. Rohit Sharma & Heinrich Klaasen

The much-awaited 2023 World Cup clash between India and South Africa is a matter of hours away now as they gear up to square off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

While India have secured a berth in the semifinals, South Africa are nearly there with another win set to book their spot in the knockouts. With their supremely high net run rate and outstanding form in the tournament, making the semifinals seems a formality alone at this point.

India and South Africa have been the two standout teams of the competition and there is no debating the same. There's every chance that the winner of this contest on Sunday could end up topping the table by the end of the round-robin stage of the 2023 World Cup.

With a plethora of superstars in the two ranks and a good number of them turning up brilliantly so far, here's our combined playing XI ahead of the 2023 World Cup clash between India and South Africa.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Quinton de Kock (wk)

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been in scintillating form throughout the 2023 World Cup.

The Indian skipper has amassed 402 runs so far at an average of 57.42 and a staggering strike rate of 119.64 with two fifties and a century to his name.

De Kock, meanwhile, has blasted four hundreds and is one shy of equalling the record for a single ODI World Cup edition which is incidentally held by Rohit. The dashing wicketkeeper-batter sits atop the run-scorers' chart with 545 runs at an average of 77.85 and a strike rate of 112.60.

While Rohit will lead this playing XI, de Kock will don the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, KL Rahul, and Heinrich Klaasen

A power-packed middle order sees the cream of the engine room of the two sides constitute the same in this playing XI. Virat Kohli leads the way, on the back of 442 runs so far in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 88.40 with four fifties and a century to his name.

Apart from being the sixth bowling option with his off-spinners, Aiden Markram, who lit up the early stages of the tournament with a 49-ball ton, will bat at No. 4. The South African vice-captain has tallied 362 runs at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 117.53 in the competition.

KL Rahul hasn't had a big score to his name after his unbeaten 97 against Australia. He remains in excellent touch though and has averaged a round 79 for his 237 runs thus far. His skill and textbook technique complement the brute force of Heinrich Klaasen, who has blasted 315 runs at a spectacular strike rate of 151.44 in the 2023 World Cup.

All-rounder: Marco Jansen

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, there was doubt over whether Marco Jansen would be able to assume his role as South Africa's premier all-rounder at No. 7 and if it was a spot too high.

As it turns out, he has taken to it like a duck to water, with 143 runs at an average of under 48 and a strike rate of 128.82.

This is to go with his primary role with the ball, having snared 16 wickets with 12 of those coming in the powerplay, making him the most successful bowler in that phase in the tournament.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav

Kagiso Rabada has flown under the radar even as he has picked up wickets consistently for the Proteas. He has bagged 11 wickets so far in six matches at the 2023 World Cup, averaging 21.36 as the team's first change operator.

India have been the best bowling unit in the competition and it's down to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah blowing away opposition batting units for fun. Shami has pocketed 14 wickets in just three outings so far at the 2023 World Cup while Bumrah has been relentless and probing with his radar, as 15 wickets at 14.60 apiece would suggest.

Rounding off this team is Kuldeep Yadav, who has picked up 10 wickets from seven outings at 26.40 apiece and an economy rate of 4.40. His control has been outstanding and he will be keen to leave a mark at a ground he used to call home in the IPL during his days with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Combined India-South Africa playing 11 for 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

