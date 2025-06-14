Picking the greatest Australian Test XI of the 21st century amid 2025 WTC final ft. Steve Smith and Pat Cummins 

Australia are currently battling it out in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in England. The high-stakes clash, which began on Wednesday, June 11, saw Australia bowled out for 212 in their first innings, with Beau Webster top-scoring with a gritty 72. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada was sensational, picking up five wickets for just 51 runs.

Ad

In reply, South Africa faltered with the bat, managing only 138 as Australian skipper Pat Cummins produced a stunning spell, finishing with figures of 6/28. However, Australia couldn’t capitalize fully in their second innings either, getting dismissed for 207, with Mitchell Starc fighting hard for an unbeaten 58 off 136 balls.

Chasing 282, South Africa ended Day 3 in a strong position at 213/2, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 102 and skipper Temba Bavuma on 65. Australia will need quick breakthroughs on Day 4 to stay alive in the contest, while the Proteas require just 69 runs to clinch the title.

Ad

Trending

Regardless of how this final unfolds, Australia’s legacy in Test cricket remains unmatched, built on the shoulders of extraordinary players who have defined generations. On that note, this article picks the ultimate Australian Test XI of the 21st century.

Picking the greatest Australian Test XI of the 21st century amid 2025 WTC final

Top order: Matthew Hayden, David Warner, Ricky Ponting (c)

Ad

Opening the batting in our greatest Australian Test XI of the 21st century are former stalwarts Matthew Hayden and David Warner. Hayden, who made his Test debut in 1994, enjoyed a prolific 15-year career before retiring from international cricket in 2009. The powerful left-hander played 103 Tests overall, scoring 8,625 runs at an impressive average of 50.73, including 29 fifties and 30 centuries.

Focusing solely on his performances in the 21st century, Hayden featured in 91 matches, amassing 8,097 runs at an average of 53.98, with 27 fifties and 29 hundreds — underlining his dominance in this era.

Ad

Partnering him at the top is David Warner, one of Australia’s most explosive openers in modern times. The 38-year-old made his Test debut in 2011 and went on to represent Australia in 112 matches before retiring from the format in January 2024. Warner finished with 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, including 37 fifties and 26 centuries, with a career-best unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in 2019.

Leading this star-studded XI and occupying the crucial number three spot is legendary batter Ricky Ponting. The 50-year-old represented Australia in 168 Tests between 1995 and 2012, amassing 13,378 runs — the most by any Australian in the format — at an impressive average of 51.85, including 62 fifties and 41 centuries.

Ad

Focusing on his contribution in the 21st century alone, Ponting featured in 130 Tests, scoring 10,968 runs at an excellent average of 53.24, with 51 half-centuries and 34 centuries to his name. He also captained the Australian side in 77 matches from 2004 to 2010, leading them to 48 wins, 16 losses, and 13 draws — boasting a remarkable winning percentage of 62.33.

Middle-order / All-rounders: Steve Smith, Michael Hussey, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Shane Watson

Former Australian skipper and modern-day batting great Steve Smith slots in at number four. The 36-year-old made his Test debut in 2010 and has since played 117 matches (including the ongoing 2025 WTC final), amassing 10,350 runs at an outstanding average of 56.55.

Ad

His prolific run tally includes 42 fifties and 36 centuries, firmly establishing him as the backbone of Australia’s middle order for well over a decade.

Smith has also led Australia in 40 Tests, guiding the team to 23 wins, 10 losses, and seven draws, giving him an impressive win percentage of 57.50.

Another stalwart in the middle order is former batter Michael Hussey. The left-hander made his Test debut in 2005 at the age of 30 and quickly became a cornerstone of Australia’s middle order until his retirement in 2013. Hussey played 79 Tests, scoring 6,235 runs at an excellent average of 51.52, which included 29 fifties and 19 centuries.

Ad

Taking up the wicketkeeping duties in this XI is the legendary Adam Gilchrist. The 53-year-old made his Test debut in 1999 and served Australian cricket until 2008, representing his country in 96 Tests. One of the game’s greatest wicketkeeper-batters, Gilchrist scored 5,570 runs at an impressive average of 47.60 and an explosive strike rate of 81.95, registering 26 fifties and 17 centuries.

Focusing on his performance in the 21st century alone, Gilchrist featured in 83 Tests, amassing 4,787 runs at an average of 46.93 and a strike rate of 83.46, with 20 fifties and 16 centuries to his name.

Ad

Shane Watson slots in as the premier all-rounder in our greatest Australian Test XI of the 21st century. The former all-rounder played 59 Tests between 2005 and 2015, scoring 3,731 runs at an average of 35.19, including 24 fifties and four centuries. With the ball, the right-arm seamer claimed 75 wickets at an average of 33.68, recording three five-wicket hauls during his career.

Bowlers: Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

The premier spinner in this XI is the legendary, late Shane Warne. The former Victorian cricketer was a mainstay in Australia’s Test side, playing 145 matches between 1992 and 2007. The iconic leg-spinner claimed 708 wickets — still the second-highest tally in Test history — at an average of 25.41 and a strike rate of 57.4, with an incredible 37 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Ad

Focusing on his record in the 21st century alone, Warne featured in 61 Tests and picked up 342 wickets at an impressive average of 24.82 and a strike rate of 50.3, including 21 five-wicket hauls.

Warne was also a handy contributor with the bat lower down the order, scoring 3,154 runs in 199 innings at an average of 17.32, which included 12 fifties.

Another great of the game and the leader of this pace attack is Glenn McGrath. The 55-year-old remains Australia’s highest wicket-taker among seamers, having claimed 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an outstanding average of 21.64 and a strike rate of 51.9 including 29 five-wicket hauls, during a career that spanned from 1993 to 2007.

Ad

Looking at his record in the 21st century, McGrath played 58 Tests and took 258 wickets at an excellent average of 21.29 and a strike rate of 52.4, with 11 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Rounding out this star-studded XI are two modern greats of Australian cricket — pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins. Starc made his Test debut in 2011 and, as of June 13, 2025 (including the ongoing WTC final), has played 97 Tests, picking up 386 wickets at an average of 27.53 and a strike rate of 48.3, with 15 five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Ad

The left-armer is also a useful lower-order batter, having scored 2,276 runs at an average of 20.50, with 11 fifties and a highest score of 99.

Pat Cummins, the current Australian Test captain, is the final name on this elite list. The 32-year-old made his debut in 2011 and has featured in 68 Tests (including the 2025 WTC final), claiming 300 wickets at an excellent average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 45.9, with 14 five-wicket hauls. With the bat, Cummins has also contributed 1,461 runs in 99 innings, including three fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️