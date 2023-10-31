Picking a playing 11 of cricketers who have played just 1 match so far at the 2023 World Cup ft. Kane Williamson & R Ashwin

The 2023 World Cup is fast approaching its business end with each team having played six matches by the end of Monday, October 30.

While India have bossed the tournament with six wins on the bounce, South Africa have managed to win five games, with New Zealand and Australia pocketing four wins apiece.

Afghanistan have emerged as the surprise package and are currently in the fifth spot with three wins while defending champions England have endured a miserable campaign, mustering a solitary win while being rooted to the foot of the points table.

A host of big names have lit up the competition while there have been a few surprise packages as well. What's also interesting to note, however, is the number of star names who would walk into most playing XIs but have played just one match so far in the tournament for various reasons.

At the end of 30 games at the 2023 World Cup, we've compiled a playing XI featuring those players who have managed to take the field just once in the tournament:

Openers: Fakhar Zaman and Dimuth Karunaratne

Once a sure starter in Pakistan's playing XI, Fakhar Zaman has been confined to the bench at the 2023 World Cup after a lone outing against the Netherlands. While he did suffer a knee injury, his run of form heading into the tournament didn't help his cause either, nor has Abdullah Shafique grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

Fakhar started positively in Pakistan's tournament opener against the Netherlands but managed just a 15-ball 12. With Imam-ul-Haq not in the runs either, it remains to be seen if the southpaw gets a go again.

Sri Lanka's Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne played a key role for the team in the Qualifiers but was pipped to the first XI by Kusal Perera at the 2023 World Cup.

With Perera misfiring, Karunaratne got a game against Afghanistan, but he looked very rusty before perishing for 15 as Sri Lanka went down by seven wickets.

Middle order: Travis Head, Kane Williamson (c), Wesley Barresi, and Alex Carey (wk)

Injuries have meant that Travis Head and Kane Williamson have managed to play a solitary game thus far at the 2023 World Cup, although their fortunes have been contrasting in that regard.

Head suffered a broken arm in South Africa last month but was retained in Australia's final squad with an eye on the second half of the tournament. The move paid off as he didn't miss a beat against New Zealand, blasting a 67-ball 109 in Dharamsala to announce his arrival.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson was rested from his side's first two games of the tournament as a means of easing his way back in after a long injury layoff. Williamson played Bangladesh and compiled a solid 78 before a throw hit him sharply on his left thumb, forcing him to retire hurt. He hasn't taken the field since then, with Tom Latham captaining the side.

Wesley Barresi didn't feature in the first five games of the Netherlands' 2023 World Cup campaign before he finally faced Bangladesh in Kolkata. His run-a-ball 41 rescued the team from a precarious position and played a big part in the Dutch posting 229, which eventually proved to be more than enough.

Alex Carey's form was a subject of discussion for Australia at the start of the tournament and he was trapped plumb in front by Ravindra Jadeja in Chennai. With the Aussies losing the game, they took the bold call of leaving Carey out for Josh Inglis, who has since turned in pivotal contributions in the middle order.

Williamson will captain this playing XI while Carey will don the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Dushan Hemantha, Mohammad Wasim, Noor Ahmad, and Dushmantha Chameera

There is no standout all-rounder who has featured in just one match at the 2023 World Cup with the exception of the Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar. With not too many bowling options in the top six though, we've gone for a five-man bowling attack headlined by R Ashwin, who returned tidy figures of 1/34 against Australia before being left out for the purpose of the team combination, with India unable to field a third spinner.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha was given a go in Sri Lanka's clash against the Netherlands in Lucknow. He sent down eight overs for 42 runs but couldn't pick up a wicket even as his team registered their first win of the 2023 World Cup.

Mohammad Wasim got a game against South Africa with Hasan Ali taking ill. The Pakistani speedster impressed with an excellent spell of 2/50, but it wasn't enough to avoid a heartbreaking defeat for his side.

Wasim will lead the pace attack in the company of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera, who was roped in as a replacement for the injured Lahiru Kumara but remained wicketless against Afghanistan.

A three-man spin attack in this playing XI is rounded off by the 18-year-old Afghan sensational Noor Ahmad, who bagged 3/49 against Pakistan in Chennai as they chose to field a fourth spinner. He was left out for an extra seamer in Fazalhaq Farooqi against Sri Lanka but could get his chance again should the pitch warrant his services in Afghanistan's remaining games.

Playing XI of cricketers to have played just one match so far at the 2023 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Dimuth Karunaratne, Travis Head, Kane Williamson (c), Wesley Barresi, Alex Carey (wk), R Ashwin, Dushan Hemantha, Mohammad Wasim, Noor Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera.

