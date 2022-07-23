PK-W vs AU-W Prediction: Who will win the 5th T20I?

Pakistan Women and Australia Women clash in the fifth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022, which also features Pakistan Women. The game will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland on Saturday, July 23.

Australia, captained by Meg Lanning, have already made their way through to the final of the ongoing tri-nation series. The Aussies sit pretty on top of the points table with 10 points and a spectacular net run rate of +3.230.

On Thursday, they defeated Ireland by 63 runs after skipper Lanning and Tahlia McGrath made valuable half-centuries. After being put in to bat first, the Aussies racked up a decent score of 182 for the loss of four wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Lanning and McGrath scored 74 and 70 runs, respectively, after Australia lost their openers, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney in quick succession.

Ireland stuttered early in their run-chase after both their opening batters returned to the hut without disturbing the scorers much. Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany put on 36 runs for the third wicket, but their efforts went in vain.

On the other hand, Pakistan are placed second in the points table with six points and a net run rate of 0.929. They will go into the game after beating Ireland by 13 runs (DLS Method) on July 19. Nida Dar became the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 26 with one wicket.

After opting to bat, Pakistan scored 92 for five in 14 overs on the back of Dar's cameo and Muneeba Ali's 24-ball 29. Jane Maguire and Laura Delany picked up two wickets apiece for Ireland.

Gaby Lewis scored a 41-ball 47 with five fours and gave Pakistan an almighty scare. However, Pakistan held their nerve and restricted Ireland to 83 for six.

Will Pakistan (PK-W) beat Australia (AU-W)?

Both Australia and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tri-series. However, Australia will go into the next match as firm favorites. Pakistan must pull a rabbit out of their hat if they want to beat Meg Lanning and co.

Prediction: Australia Women (AU-W) to win this encounter.

