PK-W vs WI-W Prediction: Who will win today's third ODI?

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will lock horns with each other in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 14, Sunday.

After winning the first ODI quite convincingly, things didn’t change much in the second ODI for West Indies Women as they sealed the series 2-0 with one more game remaining.

If Deandra Dottin stole the show with her century knock in the first ODI, it was Hayley Matthews’ four-fer with the ball that stole the limelight in the second ODI. She also came up with a 47-ball 26-run knock with the willow in the middle order.

After losing the toss, West Indies Women were forced to bat first and their batters couldn’t adapt to the conditions.

The two-paced surface caused a lot of trouble right from the first ball of the game. Deandra Dottin, the opener, again top-scored for her team with a 34-run knock.

Despite Dottin's efforts, the West Indies Women kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Anam Amin, who picked a fifer in the first ODI, came up with yet another brilliant spell as she picked up two wickets for the cost of just 21 runs.

The duo of Omaima Sohail and Fatima Sana also provided very good support to Amin.

With some decent scores from middle-order batters Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews and keeper Shemaine Campbelle, West Indies Women managed to post 153 runs in 45.4 overs.

The chase seemed like a cakewalk for Pakistan batters, but the Caribbean bowlers had other plans.

Can Pakistan Women make it 1-2 in the dead rubber?

In response to West Indies' total, Pakistan Women failed to put up a fight as they were bundled out for just 116 runs in 39.2 overs.

None of the Pakistani batters managed to reach the half-century mark with Omaima Sohai's 27-run knock being the highest score recorded in the innings.

Initially, Shamilla Connell was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for the West Indies Women with figures of 3/18 in 9.2 overs. She was ably supported by off-spinner Hayley Matthews who came up with 4/26 in 9 overs.

Shakera Selman and Anisa Mohammed also picked up one wicket each to round off a complete bowling effort.

With a dead rubber on the cards in the third ODI, Pakistan Women need to test their bench strength and come up with some inspired selections to startle the opposition.

It would be interesting to see how the Pakistan batters fare against the highly motivated Caribbean bowlers in this dead rubber.

Prediction: West Indies Women to continue their dominance and clean sweep hosts 3-0.

