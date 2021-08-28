PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Haryana Steelers might target

PKL Auction 2021 is only a couple of days away as the entire kabaddi universe is excited to see which players are signed by their favorite teams. One of the teams that will be keen to sign some big names at PKL Auction 2021 is the Haryana Steelers.

The Steelers have fared well in the last three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, the Haryana-based franchise will aim to end their title drought in Season 8. The Steelers have qualified for the playoffs twice in the last three seasons, but they lost before the final on both occasions.

Haryana Steelers will look to sign some experienced names at PKL Auction 2021

Ahead of PKL Auction 2021, the Haryana Steelers have retained raiders Vikash Kandola, Vinay and Vikas Chhillar along with defender Chand Singh. They have let go of seasoned campaigners like Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Ravi Kumar.

In this article today, we will look at the three players that the Haryana Steelers might target at PKL Auction 2021.

1. Manjeet Chhillar

Manjeet Chhillar can even captain the Haryana Steelers

Manjeet Chillar was the best defender in the Pro Kabaddi League in Season 1. The all-rounder has produced some fantastic performances over the years in the PKL. In the previous season, he was part of the Tamil Thalaivas team. However, Manjeet did not perform well for the Chennai-based franchise.

The mighty all-rounder scored only 41 points in 15 matches. Still, Manjeet will be one of the hot commodities at PKL Auction 2021 because he has a lot of experience under his belt. The Haryana Steelers can sign him at PKL Auction 2021 and even elect him as their new captain.

2. Jang Kun Lee

Vikash Khandola will lead the raiding unit of the Haryana Steelers in the 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. But the youngster will need some support in the raiding department. Someone like Jang Kun Lee can be a great choice to play the secondary raider's role.

Jang Kun Lee made a name for himself with his excellent performances for the Bengal Warriors. In the previous season, Lee played for the Patna Pirates and scored 63 points in 16 matches. Since he has been a part of the PKL since Season 1, Lee can bring a lot of experience to the Haryana Steelers raiding attack.

3. Vishal Bhardwaj

It was a little surprising to see the Telugu Titans release Vishal Bhardwaj from their squad ahead of PKL Auction 2021, especially after the consistency he had shown in the previous three seasons. Bhardwaj has scored 60 or more points in each of the last three PKL seasons.

Still, the Titans let go of him before PKL Auction 2021. The Haryana Steelers can target Bhardwaj at the auction because they need a left corner defender. Bhardwaj has 199 tackle points to his name in 60 PKL matches.

It will be interesting to see which players end up joining the Haryana Steelers at PKL Auction 2021.

