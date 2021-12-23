PKL Season 7 winners - Where are they now?

After a stellar season in the PKL last season, the Bengal Warriors lifted the PKL trophy for the first time in seven seasons. The team under the able reign of coach BC Ramesh proved to be the underdogs in PKL 7. Let's have a look at what the trophy-winning team is up to in Season 8.

The Bengal Warriors' squad from PKL 7: What is each player doing?

Maninder Singh: Raider

Maninder Singh collects his award - Image Courtesy: PKL

Raiding and leading the Bengal Warriors in style, Maninder Singh continues to be Bengal’s lead raider and captain in Season 8. Maninder had an outstanding season in PKL 7 and had the lion’s share in his team being crowned as PKL 7 champions. He scored 205 raid points in 20 matches in PKL 7.

Mohd. Nabibakhsh: All-rounder

Mohd. Nabibakhsh is a quality all-rounder from Iran. He supported Maninder very well in PKL 7, and after Maninder was injured, Nabibakhsh played the role of the lead raider. He scored 92 raid points in 23 matches.

Nabibakhsh will continue to don the Bengal jersey in Season 8 and form an explosive raiding combination with Maninder Singh.

K Prapanjan: Raider

K Prapanjan in action for Bengal Warriors - Image Courtesy: PKL

K. Prapanjan supported Maninder and Nabibakhsh very well in PKL 7. The trio of Maninder, Nabibakhsh & Prapanjan formed a formidable raiding combination in PKL 7. K. Prapanjan scored 102 raid points in 20 matches. However, he'll wear the Tamil Thalaivas jersey in PKL 8, forming a combination with Manjeet and Athul MS.

Sukesh Hegde: Raider

Sukesh Hegde is a dependable utility player who always finishes his job clinically on the mat. Sukesh Hegde scored 61 raid points from 16 matches in PKL 7. Sukesh Hegde will continue his services for the Bengal Warriors in Season 8.

Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali: Raider

Mohammad Taghi Mahali, a strong raider from Iran, was slightly underused in the already star-studded Bengal Warriors in PKL 7. Mahali has played a crucial role in international matches for Iran. He scored seven total points in 4 appearances in PKL 7. He will now don the jersey of U.P. Yoddha.

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat: Raider

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat is a good raider who lived up to the coach’s trust in PKL 7 and scored seven raid points in 4 matches. He will now continue to live up to his coach’s trust in PKL 8 and again don the Bengal Warriors jersey.

Rakesh Narwal: Raider

Rakesh Narwal scored 18 raid points in 4 matches last season. He will ply his trade to the Gujarat Giants' in PKL 8.

Jeeva Kumar: Defender, Right and Left Cover

Jeeva Kumar has been a stalwart of the sport since his playing days and one of the best cover defenders in the country with an unmatchable experience. Jeeva scored 39 points in 22 matches in PKL 7. He will don the Dabang Delhi KC jersey during PKL 8.

Baldev Singh: Defender, Right Corner

Baldev Singh emerged as one of the top right corners in PKL 7 under coach BC Ramesh. Along with Rinku Narwal, he formed a great corner combination for Bengal’s defense. Baldev was instrumental in Bengal’s win in PKL 7.

He featured in the top 5 defenders of the league, bagging 66 tackle points in 24 matches. He will now don the Maharashtrian orange color and will represent Puneri Paltanin PKL 8.

Rinku Narwal: Defender, Left Corner

Rinku Narwal, the young gun who rose to his best in PKL 7 as a promising left corner under coach BC Ramesh. Rinku made his debut in PKL 5 with Puneri Paltan. Rinku and Baldev’s corner combination was vital to Bengal’s defense in PKL 7.

Rinku featured in the 6th position in PKL 7 with 64 tackle points in 23 matches. Rinku will continue with the Bengal Warriors for PKL 8.

Viraj Vishnu Landage: Defender, Left Cover

Viraj Vishnu Landage scored eight tackle points in nine matches in PKL 7. He will not represent any team this season.

Vijin Thangadurai: Defender, Right Cover

Vijin Thangadurai, a utility defender, scored one tackle point in three matches and will continue playing for the Bengal Warriors in Season 8.

Adarsh T: Defender, Left Corner

Adarsh T is a good backup for Rinku Narwal in the left corner position. Last season, he scored six tackle points in 12 matches. He will be donning the Telugu Titans jersey in PKL 8.

Amit Kumar: Defender, Right Corner

Amit played four matches and couldn’t garner any tackle points. He will not play in PKL 8.

Sahil: Defender, Right Cover

Sahil didn’t play any matches in PKL 7. However, he was purchased by Tamil Thalaivas at PKL 8 auction.

Dharmendra Singh: Defender, Left Corner

Dharmendra Singh didn’t play any matches in PKL 7 and won’t be playing in PKL 8.

Amir Santosh Dhumal: All-Rounder

Amir didn’t play any match in PKL 7 and won’t be playing in PKL 8 either.

Avinash A.R: All-Rounder

Avinash scored four raid points in one match played. He, however, won’t be part of any squad in PKL 8.

