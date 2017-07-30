Player Comparisons: Shaun Pollock vs Glenn McGrath

McGrath and Pollock were two of the finest pace bowlers of the modern era. But we find out the better among the two through stats.

Shaun Pollock and Glenn McGrath: Who is the best?

No two bowlers demonstrated the importance of line and length in a better manner than Shaun Pollock and Glenn McGrath.

These two bowlers tormented the batsmen across the world through their probing lines and tremendous consistency.

The tall pace bowler from Australia, McGrath is arguably one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game. His legend was formed on his ability to camp outside the off-stump for eternity and his impeccable length.

The story of Shaun Pollock is no different from the Australian pacer. Pollock too had the extraordinary ability of bowling in the same corridor for several overs and had the patience to wait for the batsmen to blink his eye first.

The results of their impeccable accuracy and temperament are easily visible in their stats. Both pacers enjoyed roaring success and they were the most feared bowlers in international cricket during their peak times.

But who was the better among the two? Here we compare these two legendary bowlers with assistance from statistics. Let us delve into the world of numbers and find out who was more lethal.