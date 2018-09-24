India vs Pakistan: Player Ratings, Asia Cup 2018

It doesn’t happen often, a second India – Pakistan clash in a gap of 4 days. After the much hyped previous clash between the teams being a one-sided affair with India thrashing Pakistan by 8 wickets, this match was expected to be a tight, competitive and a fiery clash.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq started the proceedings for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were, as usual, brilliant with their bowling as Pakistan had hard times facing them. The skipper introduced Chahal in the powerplay and the move was fruitful as he removed Imam-ul-Haq for 10 runs in the 8th over.

Fakhar Zaman got a good start but couldn’t capitalize as he was removed by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for 31 runs. An effective throw from Jadeja saw Babar Azam moving back to the hut after scoring 9 runs with Pakistan struggling at 58-3. It was the partnership of Shoaib Malik and captain Sarfraz Ahmed that steadied the ship. The duo scored 107 runs for the 4th wicket before Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership.

Sarfraz got out for 44 while Shoaib Malik got out after a well-made 78. After the fall of Malik’s wicket in 44th over, it was some great bowling from India that stopped the momentum built so far and Pakistan settled for a score of 238-7 at the end of their quota.

India in reply was splendid in their approach. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had great games as both of them went on to score a century. Rohit Sharma was very lucky, with 3 catches being dropped. The only wicket that fell was the result of miscommunication between the openers. Eventually, India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets, yet another comprehensive win for the Indian side.

#1 India

1. Rohit Sharma: 9/10

The skipper played a splendid innings with the bat as he scored his 19th ODI century.

2. Shikhar Dhawan: 9.5/10

The left-hand opener had a remarkable day with the bat, scoring his 15th ODI century. He was in full flow as he hit 16 fours and 2 sixes.

3. Ambati Rayudu: 5/10

The birthday boy didn’t get much of a chance to bat, and when he came to bat, it was just a formality.

4. Dinesh Karthik: NIL

Dinesh Karthik didn’t get to bat and was good in the field.

5. Mahendra Singh Dhoni: 6/10

Another batsman who didn’t get a chance to bat, but was impressive behind the wickets.

6. Kedar Jadhav: 5/10

Kedhar got 3 overs to bowl and went wicketless conceding 20 runs.

7. Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

The Saurashtra all-rounder, who had a dream comeback the last match, had a silent day today. He affected a run-out but was a bit expensive with the ball, conceding 50 runs in 9 overs.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 6/10

Although he bowled a very good first spell, he was tonked for 22 runs by Asif Ali in return. He went wicketless giving 46 runs in 9 overs.

9. Kuldeep Yadav: 8.5/10

The chinaman was the go-to man for Rohit Sharma today. He broke the threatening Malik-Sarfaraz partnership. He ended with figures of 10-0-41-2.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal: 8/10

After a mediocre outing in the last match, Chahal was outstanding today with the ball. He scalped 2 wickets for 46 runs in 9 overs.

11. Jasprit Bumrah: 9.5/10

Bumrah had a dream day with the ball. He removed the all-important wicket of Malik in his return and was marvellous in his line and length. He finished at a splendid figure of 10-1-29-2.

