Players you didn't know played together for India in U19 World Cup

The India U19 team of 2004 produced many future superstars

Under 19 World Cup has always been considered to be a breeding ground for future stars of International cricket. This is perhaps the prime reason why Under 19 World Cup is staged after every two years. While a large number of these Under 19 players from all the teams have gone on to play for their countries, India has been particularly lucky to have been blessed with young talent who went on to represent the national side. Also, India is one of the most successful Under 19 teams of all time winning the title four times, which is the most by any team.

Many of the Under 19 players have gone on to represent India, while many have been playing domestic cricket or IPL against their own former U19 teammates. However, a lot of people will be surprised to know that players who have played against each other in domestic tournaments and IPL or have competed against each other for a place in the Indian team actually started their careers playing together for the India U19 team.

We will look at players who played together for the Indian team in the Under 19 World Cup.

U19 World Cup 1998 - Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Mohd Kaif

Harbhajan and Sehwag played in the U19 WC 1998

Under 19 World Cup was played after a gap of 10 years in 1998. Sixteen teams participated in the tournament that was played in South Africa. Even though India did not do well in the tournament, the young team produced some big match-winners.

Not many people know this, but before playing for India, the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Mohd Kaif played together in the Indian under-19 team. Reetinder Sodhi, Amit Bhandari and Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who were also part of the same team, played a handful of ODIs for India too.

