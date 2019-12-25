Playing for India is the ultimate goal, says Suryakumar Yadav after India A call-up

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 25, 2019

Suryakumar Yadav

It has not been an easy year for Suryakumar Yadav. Having performed consistently at the domestic circuit for a considerable amount of time, one would have imagined that he would have been called up to the national side, especially in the shortest format of the game.

He has been an integral member of the Mumbai side in every format and has been scoring consistently for them. His leadership abilities have also gained plaudits in the recent past. However, his main aim is to represent the country at the senior level.

Having received his first India A call-up after 7 years, Suryakumar Yadav will look to make full use of the opportunity and knock on the doors of the senior team. He reiterated that playing for India is the ultimate goal but at the end of the day it is very important to follow a process and hope for the best.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Yes, my ultimate goal is to play for India. However, at the same time, you’ve got to stay in the present. You’ve got to follow your process, you just can’t think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I’ve been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come.”

“It’s a little difficult because, at the back of my mind, I keep thinking that I’ve got to play for India. However, at the end, I have to stay in the present. If it (the national call) has to come, it will come automatically.”

Speaking on the eve of the Ranji Trophy clash against Railways. he added:

“The New Zealand series is in my mind but keeping that aside, currently, my full focus is on this (Ranji) game, which is more important.”

When asked whether he feels disappointed at not earning the national cap yet, Yadav said:

“I’m taking it the other way, looking at it positively. That time (seven years) is gone now. I can’t think about that. I’m focusing on what’s in my hand currently,” he said.

“I can’t miss my process and routines which I’ve been following. I’m really happy that when I meet people off the field, they tell me that they’re thinking about me. It’s a really positive sign and that motivates me as well,” he concluded.

After being roped in by Mumbai Indians from the 2018 edition, his performances in the IPL have been far more consistent than what it used to be for Kolkata Knight Riders. The decision of MI to push him up the order has worked wonders for both the team and Suryakuamar Yadav.