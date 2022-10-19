Plunket Shield 2022-23: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host the Plunket Shield 2022-23 starting on Wednesday, October 18. A total of six teams will be part of the tournament. Auckland will enter the competition as defending champions after they topped the points table in the previous edition.

Auckland, Wellington, Canterbury, Otago, Central Districts, and Northern Districts are the six participating teams in the competition. The team that tops the table at the end of the tournament will be declared the winner.

A total of 12 venues will host the tournament that ends on March 24, 2023.

Plunket Shield 2022-23: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

October 18 to October 21

Central Districts vs Canterbury, 3.00 am

Auckland vs Otago, 3.00 am

Wellington vs Northern Knights, 3.00 am

October 25 to October 28

Auckland vs Central Districts, 3.00 am

October 26 to October 29

Northern Knights vs Otago, 3.00 am

Wellington vs Canterbury, 3.00 am

November 5 to November 8

Canterbury vs Otago, 3.00 am

Wellington vs Auckland, 3.00 am

Central Districts vs Northern Knights, 3.00 am

November 14 to November 17

Central Districts vs Wellington, 3.00 am

Canterbury vs Auckland, 3.00 am

Otago vs Northern Knights, 3.00 am

February 25 to February 28

Central Districts vs Auckland, 3.00 am

Northern Knights vs Canterbury, 3.00 am

February 26 to March 1

Otago vs Wellington, 3.00 am

March 5 to March 8

Auckland vs Wellington, 3.00 am

Northern Knights vs Central Districts, 3.00 am

Otago vs Canterbury, 3.00 am

March 13 to March 16

Otago vs Auckland, 3.00 am

Canterbury vs Central Districts, 3.00 am

Northern Knights vs Wellington, 3.00 am

March 21 to March 24

Auckland vs Northern Knights, 3.00 am

Central Districts vs Otago, 3.00 am

Canterbury vs Wellington, 3.00 am

Plunket Shield 2022-23: Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Plunket Shield 2022-23: Full Squads

Auckland Aces

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

Colin Munro, Flynn Sumpter, George Worker, Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Robert O'Donnell (c), Matt McEwan, Rosster Braak, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, William O'Donnell, Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs (wk), Glenn Phillips (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Jordan Sussex, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Olly Pringle, Simon Keene, and William Somerville.

Canterbury

England v New Zealand - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, and William O'Rourke.

Central Stags

New Zealand v Netherlands - 3rd ODI

Ben Smith, Greg Hay (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Christian Leopard, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Ma'ara Ave (wk), Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole, and Seth Rance.

Otago Volts

New Zealand v South Africa - Test Series Previews

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford (c), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Thorn Parkes, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Cumming, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Mitch Renwick (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, and Travis Muller.

Northern Districts

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Tri-Series: 3rd T20

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Sam Varcoe, Sandeep Patel, Tim Pringle, Brett Hampton, Chris Swanson, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Peter Bocock (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi (c), Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Zak Gibson.

Wellington Firebirds

New Zealand v Pakistan: Final - Tri-Series

Devan Vishvaka, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Luke Georgeson, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (wk), Gareth Severin, Lauchie Johns (wk), Tom Blundell (c) & (wk), Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Kieran McComb, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, and Ollie Newton.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes