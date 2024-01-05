PNG schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete PNG match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will make their return to the grand stage of the T20 World Cup this year. PNG qualified for the mega event to be held in the USA and West Indies by winning the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers.

The qualifier tournament organized by the ICC for the East Asia and Pacific region was held from July 22 to 29 last year. Papua New Guinea won all six matches in the Regional Final by defeating Japan, Vanuatu and Philippines twice to secure a place in the mega event.

This will be the second time Papua New Guinea are appearing at the T20 World Cup. The PNG team made its debut in the T20 World Cup 2021, which was co-hosted by Oman and UAE. In that competition, Papua New Guinea were eliminated in the first round itself after suffering defeats at the hands of Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh.

This year, Papua New Guinea have been placed in Group C alongside debutants Uganda, former champions West Indies, 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand and dark horses Afghanistan.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8s. Papua New Guinea will have a hard time playing against top-ranked teams like New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan.

PNG schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is the complete schedule for the Papua New Guinea team in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024:

1st Match: June 2, West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea - Providence Stadium, Guyana

2nd Match: June 5, Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda - Providence Stadium, Guyana

3rd Match: June 13, Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea - Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

4th Match: June 17, New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea - Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Papua New Guinea will aim to record at least one win in the group stage. The battle between Uganda and Papua New Guinea should be an entertaining one.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App