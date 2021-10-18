PNG vs SCO: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 5 of T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland stunned Bangladesh in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Scots will play their next match against debutants Papua New Guinea in Oman tomorrow afternoon.

While Scotland recorded a close win against Bangladesh in their opening fixture, PNG suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Oman. The Assad Vala-led outfit will have to win their upcoming Round 1 matches to ensure a place in the Super 12.

Meanwhile, Scotland will almost cement their place in the Super 12 if they win tomorrow. The match against PNG is crucial for the Scots, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20Is before the game gets underway.

PNG vs SCO head-to-head stats

Cricket Scotland @CricketScotland 👏 200 for Coetzer 👏Just to put the cherry on top of today, it was the 200th appearance in a Scotland shirt for @MeerGoose11 today. Not many have meant more to Scottish Cricket.Hope you enjoyed every second of this day.Here are a few words from your teammates, Kyle 👇 👏 200 for Coetzer 👏Just to put the cherry on top of today, it was the 200th appearance in a Scotland shirt for @MeerGoose11 today. Not many have meant more to Scottish Cricket.Hope you enjoyed every second of this day.Here are a few words from your teammates, Kyle 👇 https://t.co/w2ZNZ6AkIu

Scotland lead the head-to-head record against Papua New Guinea by 2-0. The two teams crossed paths for the first time during the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019, where the Scots won by four runs.

PNG and Scotland recently battled in Dubai on October 8, 2021, where Scotland won by eight wickets. The Scottish side will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins against PNG.

PNG vs SCO: Numbers you need to know before Match 5 of T20 World Cup 2021

PNG captain Assad Vala has scored the highest number of runs (75) for his team in T20Is against Scotland. Vala registered a fifty against Oman in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer has aggregated the most runs (68) for his team against PNG. Coetzer has a batting strike rate of 121.42 versus PNG.

Also Read

Mark Watt bowled an impressive spell of 2/23 in his only T20I appearance against PNG. He looked in good touch against Bangladesh in his previous ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Charles Amini is the only PNG bowler to have taken more than one wicket against Scotland in T20Is. However, fans should note that he had an economy rate of 11.6 in the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Oman.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Prem Deshpande