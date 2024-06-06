PNG vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 6, 2024

On Thursday, June 6, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Uganda (UGA) will square off in a Group C match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Papua New Guinea lost their previous game against West Indies by five wickets. On the other hand, Uganda also suffered a massive 125-run loss against Afghanistan.

Both teams played their initial matches at the same venue, giving them some familiarity with the conditions. They will be aiming to deliver a strong performance in their upcoming match.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your PNG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#3 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) - 6.5 credits

Riazat Ali Shah of Uganda (Credits: X / riazat10)

Riazat Ali Shah is a middle-order batter and a part-time bowler for Uganda. He failed to perform with both the bat and ball in the last game.

However, Riazat was the second-highest scorer with 48 runs for his side against PNG in the last head-to-head game in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. He hit three fours and two sixes in 44 balls.

#2 Charles Amini (PNG) - 7.0 credits

Papua New Guinea Headshots - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup

Charles Amini bats at No.4 four Papua New Guinea and bowls three to fours overs. He started his 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, scoring just 12 runs while being economical with the ball.

However, Amini underperformed with the bat in the last game against Uganda but picked up two wickets for 20 runs in three overs. Thus, he can be a crucial pick in your PNG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#1 Simon Ssesazi (UGA) - 7.5 credits

Simon Ssesazi of Uganda (Credits: X)

Simon Ssesazi is another trump card from Uganda who can score runs in the top order and provide a perfect start to his side. He has 262 runs in the last 10 T20Is, averaging 29.11 and striking in excess of 140.

Simon smashed a fantastic 48-ball 78-run knock against PNG, comprising seven fours and four sixes. He will be keen to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming PNG vs UGA Dream11 match.

