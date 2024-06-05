PNG vs UGA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Papua New Guinea vs Uganda 2024 T20 World Cup match

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will take on Uganda (UGA) in match number nine of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 6. The Group C match will get underway at 5:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM local time.

Papua New Guinea went down to the West Indies by five wickets in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was also played in Guyana. While PNG lost the game, they put up an impressive fight with the ball. Defending a target of 137, they reduced the Windies to 97-5, before Roston Chase (42* off 27) ensured the hosts avoided an embarrassment.

Uganda were hammered by Afghanistan by 125 runs in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Bowling first, Uganda made a good comeback to restrict Afghanistan to 183-5 after their openers added 154. Fazalhaq Farooqi, however, claimed 5-9 as Uganda were bowled out for a paltry 58 in 16 overs.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda head-to-head record in T20Is

Papua New Guinea and Uganda have met only once in the T20I format so far, with PNG winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier match in Bulawayo in July 2022 by eight wickets.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by Papua New Guinea: 1

Matches won by Uganda: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

The match in Guyana on Thursday will mark the first meeting between the two sides in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both PNG and Uganda will be keen to register a victory in the contest.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Papua New Guinea: N/A

Matches won by Uganda: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

What happened in the only T20I meeting between PNG and UGA

As mentioned earlier, Papua New Guinea and Uganda have met only once in the T20I format. PNG won the toss and elected to field first in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier clash in Bulawayo on July 12, 2022.

Batting first, Uganda put up 160-4 on the board as Simon Ssesazi smashed 78 off 47 with the aid of seven fours and four sixes, while Riazat Ali Shah hit 48 off 44 balls.

In the chase, Papua New Guinea cruised home in 16.4 overs as Assad Vala led from the front with 93* off 47 balls, an innings that featured seven fours and six sixes. Sese Bau also chipped in with 41* off 37 balls.

