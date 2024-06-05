PNG vs Uganda, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jun 05, 2024 16:57 IST
Can Uganda register their first win? (Image: Cricket Uganda/X)
The ninth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Uganda on Wednesday, May 5, in Guyana. A slow pitch might be on offer for this Group C contest.

Both PNG and Uganda started their respective campaigns on a losing note. PNG gave a scare to the West Indies before going down, whereas Afghanistan crushed Uganda in their tournament opener.

The two nations will aim to register their first-ever win in T20 World Cup history tonight. Ahead of this Group C clash, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details for the 2024 T20 World Cup game.

PNG vs Uganda, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, Match 9, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date and Time: June 5, 7.30pm Local Time (June 6, 5am IST)

PNG vs Uganda probable XIs

PNG

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea and John Kariko.

Uganda

Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta and Henry Ssenyondo.

PNG vs Uganda pitch report

The pitch in Guyana seemed a little challenging for batters when PNG and West Indies battled at the Providence Stadium. A similar wicket could be on offer on Wednesday, meaning that anything around 150 should be a decent score in the first innings.

PNG vs Uganda weather forecast

There is a 20% chance of rain during the game hours at the Providence Stadium, which could affect the proceedings but a result is expected. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

PNG vs Uganda live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

PNG: ICC.tv

