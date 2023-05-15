Pondicherry T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Avengers, Eagles, Kings, Patriots, Royals, Smashers, Titans, and Warriors are the eight teams participating in the upcoming Pondicherry T10 2023, starting on Tuesday, May 16.

The tournament will take place in a round-robin format where each team will face off against all the other teams in the competition. The four teams finishing at the top of the points table will secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5. All the matches of the Pondicherry T10 2023 will be played at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry, India.

Pondicherry T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, May 16

Eagles vs Smashers, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Patriots, 11.45 am

Titans vs Warriors, 2.00 pm

Wednesday, May 17

Kings vs Royals, 9.30 am

Patriots vs Warriors, 11.45 am

Avengers vs Kings, 2.00 pm

Thursday, May 18

Eagles vs Titans, 9.30 am

Royals vs Smashers, 11.45 am

Kings vs Warriors, 2.00 pm

Friday, May 19

Avengers vs Smashers, 9.30 am

Eagles vs Royals, 11.45 am

Patriots vs Titans, 2.00 pm

Saturday, May 20

Avengers vs Royals, 9.30 am

Eagles vs Patriots, 11.45 am

Kings vs Titans, 2.00 pm

Sunday, May 21

Smashers vs Warriors, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Eagles, 11.45 am

Smashers vs Titans, 2.00 pm

Monday, May 22

Kings vs Patriots, 9.30 AM

Avengers vs Warriors, 11.45 AM

Royals vs Titans, 2.00 PM

Tuesday, May 23

Patriots vs Smashers, 9.30 am

Royals vs Warriors, 11.45 am

Eagles vs Kings, 2.00 pm

Wednesday, May 24

Eagles vs Warriors, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Titans, 11.45 am

Patriots vs Royals, 2.00 pm

Thursday, May 25

Kings vs Smashers, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Royals, 11.45 am

Patriots vs Warriors, 2.00 pm

Friday, May 26

Eagles vs Titans, 9.30 am

Kings vs Smashers, 11.45 am

Titans vs Warriors, 2.00 pm

Saturday, May 27

Eagles vs Smashers, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Warriors, 11.45 am

Patriots vs Titans, 2.00 pm

Sunday, May 28

Kings vs Warriors, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Titans, 11.45 am

Royals vs Smashers, 2.00 pm

Monday, May 29

Eagles vs Patriots, 9.30 am

Eagles vs Royals, 11.45 am

Smashers vs Warriors, 2.00 pm

Tuesday, May 30

Kings vs Royals, 9.30 am

Avengers vs Patriots, 11.45 am

Kings vs Titans, 2.00 pm

Wednesday, May 31

Royals vs Warriors, 9.30 am

Smashers vs Titans, 11.45 am

Patriots vs Royals, 2.00 pm

Thursday, June 1

Avengers vs Kings, 9.30 am

Patriots vs Smashers, 11.45 am

Royals vs Titans, 2.00 pm

Friday, June 2

Avengers vs Eagles, 9.30 am

Eagles vs Kings, 11.45 am

Avengers vs Smashers, 2.00 pm

Saturday, June 3

Kings vs Patriots, 11.45 am

Eagles vs Warriors, 2.00 pm

Sunday, June 4

Semi-Final 1, 11.45 am

Semi-Final 2, 2.00 pm

Monday, June 5

Final, 11.45 am

Pondicherry T10 2023: Live-streaming details

The live streaming of Pondicherry T10 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website for fans in India. They can purchase the tour pass for INR 69/-.

Pondicherry T10 2023: Full Squads

Avengers

A Angappan, Ameer Zeeshan N, Kabilan Subramani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Murugavel K, Sandeep U, Abhijith Raje, Hari Prasad A, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Thennavan N, Mohan Doss R (Wk), Pravin R (Wk), Anbarasan A, Athav Vignesh, Gowdhaman P, Kashyap Prudvi, Prateesh Saraswat, Srivats Devaradjane, and Vignesh E.

Royals

J Manikandan, Manga Sumanth V, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rajashekar Reddy, Sabari Rajasegar, Balaji G, Barani V, Janarthanan N, Karthigesan S, Prasanna Hajare, Kaladi Nagur Babu (Wk), Surendiran P (Wk), G Bharath Kumar, Jithu SG, Murugan Panneer, Nitesh Thakur N, Praveen Kumar P, Rajasekar M, and Sabari Sakthivel.

Eagles

Kumar Pazhani, Prathapraj T, S Ram Prasath, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Sathish S, Thamizh Azhagan R, Akash Kargave, Karan Kannan, Madhankumar Krishnamurthy, Naarayanan KR, Rajkumar R, Surendhar H, Ayyanar Rajendiran (Wk), V Govindh (Wk), Balasubramaniam Dhandapani, Dhinesh Kumar K, Kalaivanan S, Manit Verma, Mathan M, and Shushruth VS.

Kings

Manibalan M, Mohammed Aadil, Palanisamy P, Rahul Jayasankar, Ravi Bhargav, Abishek P, Aditya More, Jay Vishaakh V, Jeeva V, Leela Chandrasekhar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Santosh Shinde, Aravind Akash RS (Wk), Sunil Bishnoi, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Rajaram S, S Magesh, Sabin A, and Vignesh Ganesan.

Titans

Akash H, Kalaiyamudhan P, Kushal Prajapat, Manikandann S, Ravi Teja PV, Ruthra Prabu S, Baskaran Surendar, Mukesh R, Neyan Kangayan, Venkadesan S, Vikas Gupta, George Samuel A (Wk), Sunil Kumar B (Wk), Arjun S, Mariyappan P, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Ramesh Kajendran, Rohit Vardhan, Tharun J, and Yogesh Kaushik.

Smashers

Ashok Kumar Ramarao, Harendra Balaji, Hrithik Singh, Manoj R, P Sunil Kumar, Pugazhvendhan P, Harshavardhan MP, Prasanth M, Satish Jangir B, Sivakumar S, Sriramyuvarajan S, Karthikesan R (Wk), Sivamurugan M (Wk), Arunachalam V, Athikesavan S, Harshith S, Rajeshwaran R, Rishi Raut, Siva Raju, and Sudarshan Chauhan.

Warriors

Gowtham M, Ismail Mohammed Zackiriya, Prabu B, Sachin S, Selvam M, Sugadev D, Krishnakumar S, Marimuthu Vigneshwaran, Mohammed Harafath, Thamizhmani Govindan, Ajay R (Wk), Gajender Tanwar (Wk), Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (Wk), Durga Prasad G, Jaleel Jaffar, Mayank Pandey, Ragul B, Sathya Kumar, Shiva Shankar, and SV Buvan Raj.

Patriots

Arunraj Shanmugam R, D Bharath Kumar, Jai Dagar, Nitin Kumar S, Panneer R, Shashank Vinod, Dinesh S, Krishna Pandey, Sasi Kumar S, Subramaniyan Kannan, Baskaran M (Wk), Manigandan V (Wk), Virendra Chauhan (Wk), Arun Kumar S, Gnanaguru S, Jaswant Singh, Krishna Kumar S, Ritheshji VS, and Yathish Kumar N.

