Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2023 Pondicherry T20 edition is all set to unfold on June 29. This league will feature a total of 6 teams and comprise 33 matches, including the final which will be played on July 15. Meanwhile, all matches will be played at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground.

As per the designated format, each team will play the other five teams twice in a double round-robin format. As many as 30 league matches are scheduled with each side playing 10 league matches. The top four teams in the standings after all the league matches will qualify for the semi-finals.

There is plenty of cricketing action taking place in the southern-western part of India during this time of the year. The Indian state of Tamil Nadu is witnessing some blockbuster action from Tamil Nadu Premier League and Freyer Women’s T20 Cup. While Pondicherry will be holding its own T20 league in tandem with TNPL and Freyer’s T20 league.

Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: June 29 - Bulls XI vs Sharks XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 2: June 29 - Panthers XI vs Lions XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 3, June 30 - Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 4, June 30 - Bulls XI vs Lions XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 5, July 1 - Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 6, July 1 - Panthers XI vs Tigers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 7, July 2 - Bulls XI vs Tuskers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 8, July 2 - Lions XI vs Tigers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 9, July 3 - Sharks XI vs Panthers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 10, July 3 - Bulls XI vs Tigers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 11, July 4 - Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 12, July 4 - Lions XI vs Sharks XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 13, July 5 - Bulls XI vs Panthers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 14, July 5 - Tigers XI vs Sharks XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 15, July 6 - Tuskers XI vs Lions XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 16, July 6 - Sharks XI vs Bulls XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 17, July 7 - Lions XI vs Panthers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 18, July 7 - Tuskers XI vs Tigers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 19, July 8 - Lions XI vs Bulls XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 20, July 8 - Tuskers XI vs Sharks XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 21, July 9 - Tigers XI vs Panthers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 22, July 9 - Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 23, July 10 - Tigers XI vs Lions XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 24, July 10 - Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 25, July 11 - Tigers XI vs Bulls XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 26, July 11 - Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 27, July 12 - Sharks XI vs Lions XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 28, July 12 - Panthers XI vs Bulls XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 29, July 13 - Sharks XI vs Tigers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 30, July 13 - Lions XI vs Tuskers XI, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 31, July 14 - Semi-final 1, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 32, July 14 - Semi-final 2, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:00 PM

Match 32, July 15 - Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 final, Pondicherry Siechem Ground - 7:30 PM

Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will be available on the FanCode app and website. Currently, no live telecast of this league has been planned across any TV channel in India yet.

Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Bulls XI

Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnapharke, Prabu B, Rajashekar Reddy, Sanjay Sudhaakar, Bogapurapu Swaroop, Hari Prasad, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Marimuthu Vigneshwaran, Mohamed Safeequddin, Sunil Bishnoi, Surendiran P, Bhupandera Sharma, Majid Khan, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sathya Kumar, SB Sai Chetan, Shree Varshan K G, Vignesh Ganesan, Vijaji Raja

Lions XI

Jai Dagar, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Mariyappan P, Nitin Pranaav, Prathapraj T, S Manikandan, Vishnu K, Arjun L V, Baskaran Surendar, Bhupender Chauhan, Krishna Pandey, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Priyam Ashish, Gajendar Tanwar, Avinash Badrinath, Rishi Raut, Rohan Suresh, Shishir Hr H, Vaibhav Singh

Panthers XI

Akash Pugazhendi, Bharat Sharma, Nadeem Khan, Nayen Kangayan, Sunil Kumar, Damodaran Rohit, Gurvinder Singh, J Manikandan, Kushwanth Silora, Mayank Pandey, Naman Sharma, Vinay Singh, George Samuel A, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Abin Mathew, Aravindaray Arulprakasam, Karan Kannan, Manik Beri, Pankaj Yadav, Santhosh Kumaran

Sharks XI

Karthiraju U, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Sai Hariram, Selvam M, Sivamurugan M, Logesh Prabagaran, Shushruth Vs, Subramaniyan Kannan, Tharayil Abeesh, Thivagar Goapl, Pravin R, Virendra Chauhan, Arunachalam V, Deepak Choudhary, Sabari Sakthivel, Shiva Shankar, Vishal Khokar, Yogesh Kaushik

Tigers XI

Aravind Kothandapani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Sugadav D, Varun Sharma, Aditya More, Krishnakumar S, Leela Chandrasekhar, Aravind Akash, Mathawan M, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Jullian Jacab, Madan Kumar, Nithiyananda R, Ravi Yadav, Saie Sharan, Shashank Vinod, Yathish Kumar

Tuskers XI

Akash Kargave, Murugavel K, Nitin Kumar, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Theennavan N, Fabid Ahmed, Jaswant Singh, Kamaleeshwaran A, Karthik B Nair, Manit Verma, Naarayanan KR, Pradeep Roshan, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Satish Jangir, Ayyanar Rajendiran, Mohan Doss, Mathan M, Nitesh Thakur, Rajaram S, Saurabh Yadav

