Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry is poised to host the highly anticipated Pondicherry T20 Tournament, set to commence on February 24 and conclude on March 6. A total of 19 matches are to be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Six teams will compete in this exciting edition: Panthers XI, Sharks XI, Bulls XI, Lions XI, Tigers XI, and Tuskers XI. As the tournament enters its fifth edition, the defending champions, Tigers XI, will aim to retain their title.

Last year, Harsh Vaishnav was named the Player of the Match (POTM) for his exceptional performance in the final, claiming three pivotal wickets to guide his team to victory.

Panthers XI, a dominant force in recent years, clinched the title three years in a row (2021, 2022, and 2023), showcasing their consistency and prowess.

This domestic T20 league provides a crucial platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. It serves as an important stepping stone for players looking to advance their careers, with the opportunity to progress to higher domestic competitions such as the prestigious Ranji Trophy, and potentially earn a place in the national side.

As a developmental league, the Pondicherry T20 Tournament continues to play a significant role in nurturing the next generation of cricket talent, contributing to the growth and future success of the sport in India.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 24

Match 1 - Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, 9:30 AM

Match 2 - Lions XI vs Bulls XI, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, February 25

Match 3 - Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI, 9:30 AM

Match 4 - Sharks XI vs Lions XI, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 5 - Bulls XI vs Tigers XI, 9:30 AM

Match 6 - Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI, 1:30 PM

Thursday, February 27

Match 7 - Lions XI vs Tigers XI, 9:30 AM

Match 8 - Sharks XI vs Bulls XI, 1:30 PM

Friday, February 28

Match 9 - Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI, 9:30 AM

Match 10 - Tigers XI vs Lions XI, 1:30 PM

Saturday, March 1

Match 11 - Bulls XI vs Sharks XI, 9:30 AM

Match 12 - Tuskers XI vs Lions XI, 1:30 PM

Sunday, March 2

Match 13 - Panthers XI vs Bulls XI, 9:30 AM

Match 14 - Tigers XI vs Sharks XI, 1:30 PM

Monday, March 3

Match 15 - Lions XI vs Tuskers XI, 9:30 AM

Tuesday, March 4

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Thursday, March 6

Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2025 via the Fancode app and website

Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Panthers XI

Akash Pougajendy, Gowtham M, Keerthivasan V, Rahul J, Sunil Kumar P, Ajay R M, Arun Kumar K, Nikesh, Rohit Chouhan, Adhithya Yadav (Wk), Abin Mathew, Krishna Kumar S, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Magesh S, Rajaram S

Sharks XI

Anthonraj I, Nitesh Sedai, Premraj Rajavelu, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Aditya Pandey, Akash Kumar, Chris Benlin V, Manikandan J, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Praveen Kumar S, Shobhit Shaudhary, Pravin R (Wk), Akshdeep Patel, Ravi Vishnoi, Thiagu S

Lions XI

Jai Dagar, Karthiraja Udayanarayanan, Raam prakash R, Rakshith Manjunath, Sudarshan Chauhan, Vikram Kumar, Ayush Jain, Dhruv Reddy, Kalaiyamudhan P, Karthigesan S, Vijendra Chouhan, Shushruth VS

Bulls XI

Logesh Prabagaran, Srinivasan K, Akshay Sonkar, Pradeep Roshan, Sangaradass T, Ganapathi A, Sunil Bishnoi, Haaris Maraicar, Kevin Raj A, Prathapraj D, Ravi Yadav, Rishi Raut, Santhamoorthy S, Saurabh Yadav, Subramaniyan Kannan

Tigers XI

Anishvishagan G P, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Rajashekar Reddy, Arun Sarwan, Neel Chakravarty, Omar Patni, Ashrit J (Wk), P Shailesh Vaithianathan (Wk), Ravi Singh (Wk), Atchayan, Jullian Edward, Rohan Suresh, S Pranesh, Saie Sharan Y, Vishnu K

Tuskers XI

Ashok Kumar, Karan Shukla, Pravin Kumar S, Vamsi Krishna, Kamaleeshwaran A, Kishan Kumar S, Kushwanth Silora, Sai Hariram K, Shrikaran A, Dharshan Rajgopal N (Wk), Yadhava Priyan P (Wk), Aahil Kachru, Akshant Baghel, Nithiyananda Raman

