Pondicherry Women's T10 2022: Full schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

After successfully hosting the inaugural edition of the Pondicherry Women's T10, Cricket Puducherry has come up with the second edition of Pondicherry Women’s T10 season. The first match of the season will be played on July 4, Monday.
The four participating teams in Pondicherry Women's T10 are Angels Women, Queens Women, Princess Women and Lionesses Women. The grand finale will be hosted on July 10, Sunday.
Angels Women will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the title in the first edition. Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry will host all the matches of the tournament.
Pondicherry Women's T10, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
July 4, Monday
Princess Women vs Lioness Women, 9:30 AM
Angels Women vs Queens Women, 12:00 PM
July 5, Tuesday
Angels Women vs Princess Women, 9:30 AM
Lioness Women vs Queens Women, 12:00 PM
July 6, Wednesday
Queens Women vs Princess Women, 9:30 AM
Angels Women vs Lioness Women, 12:00 PM
July 7, Thursday
Angels Women vs Queens Women, 9:30 AM
Lioness Women vs Princess Women, 12:00 PM
July 8, Friday
Queens Women vs Lioness Women, 9:30 AM
Princess Women vs Angels Women, 12:00 PM
July 9, Saturday
Lioness Women vs Angels Women, 9:30 AM
Princess Women vs Queens Women, 12:00 PM
July 10, Sunday
Final, 7:30 PM
Pondicherry Women's T10, 2022: Live streaming details
The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.
Pondicherry Women's T10, 2022: Squads
Princess Women
Ramya Latha, Sherly Rani Baburaj B, Radhika Pandian M, Abirame Ramamurthy R, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sridevi Rathore, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Hansika S R, Priyanka Kamaraj, Sonal Patil, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, BVV Niharika, Sagarikka SK, Keerthana Krishnamoorthy
Lionesses Women
Aafiya Khan, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Srimeera CC Chandrasekaran, Sathiabama Zayasankar K, Arthika Velmurugan G, Yuvashri, Jeevitha Sankaradass, Rohini Mane, Ajini PS, Uma Venkatesan, Arunadevi Sekar, Vasanthi Dhanraj, Bakkialakshmi Sivaprakasam, Anjana B, Selvarani Velayutham, Lella Tejaswini
Angels Women
Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Janaki R Ramasamy, Rupashrl Selvaperumal S, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Shaine Lincy, Shilpa Sahu, Sushmitha Raja, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Honey Yadav, Nisha Seetharamun, Nithya N, Likhitha VG, Swetha Kandasamy, Dhivya Mohanraj, Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan
Queens Women
Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Sneha S, Reena Thirugnanam S, Gautami Naik, Soundharya A Arumugan, Heena Hotchandani, Johnstephy Elumalai, Betha Raghavika, Anitha Raghupathy, Pooja Saravanan, Usha S, Sri Lakshmi P, Taniyaa Sangar, Abhilasha Patil, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Lathika Babau.