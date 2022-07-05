Pondicherry Women's T10 2022: Full schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

After successfully hosting the inaugural edition of the Pondicherry Women's T10, Cricket Puducherry has come up with the second edition of Pondicherry Women’s T10 season. The first match of the season will be played on July 4, Monday.

The four participating teams in Pondicherry Women's T10 are Angels Women, Queens Women, Princess Women and Lionesses Women. The grand finale will be hosted on July 10, Sunday.

Angels Women will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the title in the first edition. Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry will host all the matches of the tournament.

Pondicherry Women's T10, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 4, Monday

Princess Women vs Lioness Women, 9:30 AM

Angels Women vs Queens Women, 12:00 PM

July 5, Tuesday

Angels Women vs Princess Women, 9:30 AM

Lioness Women vs Queens Women, 12:00 PM

July 6, Wednesday

Queens Women vs Princess Women, 9:30 AM

Angels Women vs Lioness Women, 12:00 PM

July 7, Thursday

Angels Women vs Queens Women, 9:30 AM

Lioness Women vs Princess Women, 12:00 PM

July 8, Friday

Queens Women vs Lioness Women, 9:30 AM

Princess Women vs Angels Women, 12:00 PM

July 9, Saturday

Lioness Women vs Angels Women, 9:30 AM

Princess Women vs Queens Women, 12:00 PM

July 10, Sunday

Final, 7:30 PM

Pondicherry Women's T10, 2022: Live streaming details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Pondicherry Women's T10, 2022: Squads

Princess Women

Ramya Latha, Sherly Rani Baburaj B, Radhika Pandian M, Abirame Ramamurthy R, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sridevi Rathore, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Hansika S R, Priyanka Kamaraj, Sonal Patil, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, BVV Niharika, Sagarikka SK, Keerthana Krishnamoorthy

Lionesses Women

Aafiya Khan, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Srimeera CC Chandrasekaran, Sathiabama Zayasankar K, Arthika Velmurugan G, Yuvashri, Jeevitha Sankaradass, Rohini Mane, Ajini PS, Uma Venkatesan, Arunadevi Sekar, Vasanthi Dhanraj, Bakkialakshmi Sivaprakasam, Anjana B, Selvarani Velayutham, Lella Tejaswini

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Janaki R Ramasamy, Rupashrl Selvaperumal S, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Shaine Lincy, Shilpa Sahu, Sushmitha Raja, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Honey Yadav, Nisha Seetharamun, Nithya N, Likhitha VG, Swetha Kandasamy, Dhivya Mohanraj, Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan

Queens Women

Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Sneha S, Reena Thirugnanam S, Gautami Naik, Soundharya A Arumugan, Heena Hotchandani, Johnstephy Elumalai, Betha Raghavika, Anitha Raghupathy, Pooja Saravanan, Usha S, Sri Lakshmi P, Taniyaa Sangar, Abhilasha Patil, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Lathika Babau.

