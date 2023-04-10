Portugal vs Gibraltar T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Portugal will host Gibraltar in a three-match T20I series at home, starting Monday, April 10. Both sides recently played the ECI Portugal Tri-Series, involving Portugal, Gibraltar and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands emerged victorious in the series, having won all six matches. They defeated Portugal and Gibraltar thrice each in the tournament.

Portugal finished second with a couple of wins and four losses, while Gibraltar ended up last with just a single victory from six encounters.

The two sides met each other thrice in the tournament. Portugal won the first match by 73 runs, while Gibraltar triumphed in the second game by nine runs.

Portugal were a much better team in their third meeting as they won the game by 10 wickets with 33 balls to spare. They head into this T20I series as clear favorites and it won't be a surprise if they win all three matches by a huge margin.

Portugal vs Gibraltar T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, April 10

1st T20I - Portugal vs Gibraltar, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, April 11

2nd T20I - Portugal vs Gibraltar, 2:30 pm

3rd T20I - Portugal vs Gibraltar, 7:30 pm

(All matches of the T20I series between Portugal and Gibraltar will take place at the Santarem Cricket Ground in Portugal.)

Portugal vs Gibraltar T20I Series 2023: Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series won't be streamed live for fans in India as of now.

Portugal vs Gibraltar T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Portugal

Kuldeep Gholiya, Miguel Machado, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Amir Zaib, Sharn Gomes, Suman Ghimire, Francoise Stoman, Najam Shahzad, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan-II, Parveen Singh-Jr.

Gibraltar

Avinash Pai, Kayron Stagno, Kenroy Nestor, Phil Raikes, Julian Freyone, Louis Bruce, James Fitzgerald, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Andre Reyes, Kabir Mirpuri, Jack Horrocks, Zachary Simpson, Alex Sawyer.

