Pros and cons of MS Dhoni's presence in the Indian ODI team

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
115   //    02 Nov 2018, 12:52 IST

Dhoni is in the last leg of his international career
MS Dhoni's place in the Indian ODI team has been a source of debate since last one year. His performance has dwindled considerably in the last six months or so. He has not been at his usual self where he used to finish matches for India. His struggles with the bat have magnified the troubles Dhoni is facing as a player.

Having said that, Dhoni has been an experienced hand as a wicketkeeper and as a mentor to youngsters. At the moment Dhoni has the backing of team management which tilts the scale in his favour for the World Cup selection.

Let's take a look at both sides of the coin as far as Dhoni's presence in the Indian team is concerned.

Positives

Dhoni has been an excellent keeper to spinners
An experienced hand

Dhoni brings in a lot of experience to the Indian team which does not have that many experienced players. His experience of leading the Indian side in the past helps the team to encounter the crunch situations with ease and poise as the skipper Kohli often looks up to Dhoni to provide valuable advice during the difficult situations.

Excellent wicket-keeper to spinners

Dhoni who is famous for his lightning-quick stumpings is an excellent wicket-keeper to spinners and Indian team relies heavily on its spinners to achieve success. He is a guiding force to the Indian bowlers in general, which makes him really valuable to the team.

His role as a mentor to young bowlers seems to be an important aspect of his presence in the Indian team which becomes even more important in a marquee event like the World Cup.

Negatives

MS Dhoni, the batsman, has been on a decline
Dwindling form as a batsman

Dhoni's performance has gone down the hill since last one year or so. He has failed on multiple occasions, which is putting a lot of pressure on the rest of the Indian batting.

His slow approach costs Indian batting valuable time in the middle, especially, while chasing a stiff target and in the recent past he has often been found wanting to keep the scoreboard ticking at a decent pace.

Keeping youngsters at bay

Youngsters like Rishabh Pant have a suitable game for limited overs format and Dhoni's presence in the Indian team is keeping these youngsters out of the Indian team at a time when they are ripe for the demands of International cricket.

Pant has been a proven performer at the various levels and he can contribute immensely to the Indian team as a batsman which can eventually help the Indian team to solve their middle order conundrum.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
