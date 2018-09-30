Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Positives Team India can take from Asia Cup 2018

Abhishek Bajiya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
76   //    30 Sep 2018, 03:24 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

India clinched victory in a nail-biter against Bangladesh to win its seventh Asia Cup title. India has been ruthless throughout the tournament and has won all the matches played barring a tie with the Afghans due to some hiccups. Cricket pundits doubted whether India would defend the title in the absence of ace batsman Virat Kohli, but the Men in Blue left no room for such criticism after some mouth-shutting performance.

While defending the trophy was number one priority, it was also paramount to give adequate opportunities to the fringe players to justify their place in the national side. Still, there are many areas left exposed where a bit of improvement is needed, but India will have lots of positives to take away from Asia Cup 2018. 

#3 Presence of a left-arm fast bowler

<p>

A left-arm pacer - isn’t this what team India was deprived off over the past few years?

Zaheer Khan, probably the best left-arm pacer India ever had, played his last ODI six years ago in 2012. It isn’t the case that India has failed to produce left-arm fast-bowler, they had a handful of guys such as Jaydev Unadkat, Sreenath Aravind and Barinder Sran, who were good at the domestic level but failed to impress at the international level.

Khaleel Ahmed has shown the impression of a bright talent at his international debut, just like his idol Zak did. The lanky fast bowler hailing from the Tonk district of Rajasthan made to national side courtesy of his U19 World Cup exploits.

Khaleel was phenomenal in his very first international match, particularly in the second spell where he provided crucial three wickets to restrict flamboyant Hong Kong in making the biggest upset of the tournament. Khaleel can be a secret weapon particularly in the bowler-friendly conditions, and team management will undoubtedly look to keep him in their plans.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja
Abhishek Bajiya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
cricket fanatic
Asia Cup XI that can take on Asian Champions India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 4 changes India can make against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: The Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
Injuries and Changes for Team India in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for the final 
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle picks his Asia Cup XI
RELATED STORY
5 Best Moments from Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable Playing XI vs Pakistan in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Positives, Grey Areas and Ratings For Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Yesterday
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us