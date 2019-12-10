Possible changes India can make ahead of the final T20 against the Windies

Virat Kohli will look to bring in a few changes ahead of the final T20 against West Indies in Mumbai

In the pursuit of finding the right mix ahead of the all-important ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, the Indian team management has been focussing on giving ample opportunities to the reserves, putting them under pressure situations to see what possible combination India can bank on during the mega event in Australia next year. Shivam Dube is a prime example and he has shown his potential with both bat and ball in the limited outings he has had so far.

India’s ongoing T20 series against West Indies is an important part of the preparation for the World Cup, with the series being levelled by the West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Kerala. After a fine display of batting from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the first game, India were hoping for an encore during the 2nd game as well but apart from Dube, no other Indian could really up the scoring during the final stages. Add to that the lackluster display in the field and the Indian bowlers with limited experience were under pressure all along against the big-hitting Caribbean players.

Virat Kohli and the team management would like to ring in some changes ahead of the all important final game to be played in Mumbai. Here, we tale a look at 2 of the possible changes that the Indian skipper could make in pursuit of lifting another series title.

#1. Mohammed Shami could lead the pace attack

Mohammed Shami would be eager to make a comeback to the shortest format of the game.

Mohammed Shami has been in prime form over the years and his success along with consistency in the longest format of the game is something that makes him standout. While Shami’s Test and ODI statistics can make any international bowler proud, his record in the shortest format of the game is something the speedster will himself look to improve upon. In 7 T20 internationals so for far India, Shami has picked up 8 wickets at an expensive economy of over 10. However, the Indian pacer who is a senior in the bowling line-up can provide ample cushion for skipper Kohli, providing early breakthroughs and also chipping in with handy yorkers in the death, a skill he has time and again shown in the ODI formats for the team.

#2. Kuldeep Yadav can come in to skipper Kohli’s rescue

Kuldeep Yadav could well be included into the Indian side.

Kuldeep Yadav, the chinaman who has been India’s find in the last 3 years, has been the premier bowler for skipper Virat Kohli in the shorter formats of the game. In 53 one-dayers, Yadav has picked up 96 wickets averaging under 24 and has an equally impressive record in T20s, claiming 35 scalps in 18 games at an economy of 6.72. The duo of Chahal and Kuldeep has been the prime attacking option for the Indian side andKuldeep’s inclusion could well create a psychological fear among the opposition.

While the Indian captain would be looking to keep the bigger picture in mind with the World Cup in sight, we all know Kohli is someone who hates losing and thus, we can expect a few changes in the squad but none in terms of intensity on the field.