3 Possible Replacements For Shikhar Dhawan In The Upcoming Test Series Against West Indies

Dhawan has been woefully out of form

After a dismal performance in the recently concluded Test series against England, the time is now ripe for the selectors to look beyond Shikhar Dhawan in red-ball cricket. Shikhar Dhawan is undoubtedly a phenomenal white-ball cricketer as he has proved time and again with some match-winning performances, but has failed to replicate the same kind of performances in Test cricket.

His overall average is 40.61 in Tests which looks decent, but it is heavily inflated due to his runs in the subcontinent; outside Asia he averages 27.86 with a lone century in New Zealand way back in 2014. On the other hand in Asia he averages nearly 59 including 6 centuries. In the past it could have been argued that he was not given enough time to settle into the playing XI when playing overseas as the team management used to drop him after two or three failures.

But in the Test series in England he was given a longer, playing 4 out of 5 matches and in 8 innings he scored 162 runs at an average of 20.25, which is the lowest among the batsmen from both sides included. So the selectors should now look for new reinforcements at the top order rather than persisting with tried and tested players. It will also provide selectors an opportunity to test the youngsters before the crucial overseas tour Down Under.

Here are the players they can pick for the Windies series.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal has been in great form

Lets start with the obvious name. Mayank Agarwal has been in ominous form ever since the start of last season. He averages 50.30 in First-Class cricket, including a triple century he scored last year (304*). He looks destined to play for India in the future. The only obstacle in his way is his poor run of form in this years IPL where he was expected to destroy attacks with his exemplary hitting.

But the selectors made it clear that First-Class cricket performances hold top most priority for selecting the national team so it is just matter of time before he gets his deserved opportunity.

