Pragyan Ojha wants Hyderabad return after two-year stint with Bengal

With Hyderabad back in the Elite group for the 2017-18 season, Ojha is hopeful that his experience can help the side's youngsters.

by Pranjal Mech News 19 Jul 2017, 22:32 IST

Ojha clarified that he has written to the CAB seeking a No Objection Certificate

Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has made it clear that he is looking to head back to Hyderabad after a two-year stint with Bengal.

He clarified that he has conveyed his decision personally to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly who was instrumental in bringing Ojha to Bengal ahead of the 2015-16 domestic season.

Ojha made it clear though that the decision was a purely personal one and that he simply wanted to help his home side who are back in the Elite group after a two-year hiatus.

"It's nothing to do with anything with CAB. I had a cordial relation with everyone. CAB always allowed me to play the kind of cricket I wanted. It's important to have that space," he said.

"They never doubted my decision as far as cricket was concerned. I am especially thankful to Dada (Ganguly) and captain Manoj (Tiwary) who were the backbone of me doing well for Bengal."

Ojha, who has, bizarrely enough, not played for India since picking up a ten-wicket haul in what was Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test match against the West Indies in November 2013, starred in his first season for Bengal, picking up 36 wickets from 9 matches.

However, his second season proved to be a highly disappointing one as he could fetch only 10 wickets from six matches. This might have prompted him to seek a move away from the Manoj Tiwary-led side.

Ojha is excited about Hyderabad's prospects for the 2017-18 season and believes that the team has a number of promising youngsters who can help them make a good impression in the Elite group of the Ranji Trophy.

As an experienced cricketer with 48 international matches to his credit, Ojha is looking forward to bringing the best out of his future teammates and wants to contribute not just with the ball, but with the bat as well.

While there were reports of discontentment within the Bengal side, with Ojha himself being involved in an ugly spat with teammate Ashok Dinda ahead of a Ranji Trophy encounter against Tamil Nadu last year, the 30-year-old maintained that he thoroughly enjoyed his time with Bengal and thanked his teammates and coach Sairaj Bahutule for the support he had received during the past two years.

With Ojha clarifying that he has written to the CAB seeking an NOC to leave Bengal and look for avenues elsewhere, it is only a matter of time before the request is accepted.

With tonnes of experience behind him, Hyderabad would be keen to welcome back one of their favourite sons and make a good impression in the Elite Group during the 2017-18 season.

The disappointment of a poor second season after impressing in his debut campaign seems to be weighing heavily on Ojha's shoulders and perhaps a move back to Hyderabad is just what he needs to reclaim his touch with the ball.

It is highly unfortunate that the Indian selectors have not considered Ojha for selection over the past four years, especially after picking up a 10-wicket haul in his previous Test match, but perhaps the left-arm spinner would be able to draw attention with some fine performances once he is back in familiar territory.