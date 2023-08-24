Prasidh Krishna vs Mohammed Shami - who should India pick in their playing XI for Asia Cup 2023? 

And, just like that, India’s fast bowling cabinet is brimming with a lot of options, just a month after it looked rather barren. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna made a comeback and they looked smooth and very promising.

While wickets, performances, and match-winning contributions are expected from Bumrah, India have been placing a lot of bets on Prasidh Krishna.

The Karnataka seamer has not disappointed in the handful of matches he has played for India. Against Ireland, he was on song, kept banging the ball back of a length, got it to rear up awkwardly with pace and caught batters in uncomfortable positions.

Prasidh has the ability to do all the above without even looking to strive for pace. This is the version India have been waiting for in ODIs, where he is expected to play the role of an enforcer in the middle overs.

Shami has the experience and expertise

And then there is Mohammed Shami. With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Shami was the most prized possession for Indian cricket throughout the year. When the conditions are conducive, he is as skilled a bowler as anyone in the game. But he gives an account of his potential even on barren surfaces in India. He continues to run in and hit that length, the one that gives batters plenty to worry about.

As soon as the ball leaves Shami's hand, the captivating elegance of his bowling becomes evident. The renowned upright seam slices through the air just above the pitch, brushing the surface before it approaches the batters. It's important to note that it doesn't strike the pitch, instead, it glides over it. This characteristic contributes to the velocity and is the very reason experts affirm that Shami delivers pace right off the pitch.

Both these bowlers – Prasidh and Shami have the smoothest action and they can both generate disconcerting pace. With the new ball, both have the ability to strike and cause a lot of headaches for the opponents. However, it is in the death overs that Shami has the advantage.

Prasidh has struggled in the death overs

Prasidh has generally struggled in the final few overs – both in the IPL and even for India in the recent games. Even against Ireland, he missed his length far too often, a trait that Shami has mastered.

Remember his death overs masterclass against Afghanistan in the last World Cup – yorkers on demand and this could prompt the selectors to give the seasoned pro the nod over Prasidh.

Shami's reliability extends to him being able to bowl around 30 overs even in the scorching, skin-scorching heat of Ahmedabad, or exert his full effort during the four overs of a T20 match for Gujarat Titans. He consistently gives his all without reservation. Rohit Sharma would need something in the middle from him – in the Asia Cup and then at the World Cup as he, along with Bumrah can certainly be the game changers.

Prasidh, for all his natural abilities, might have to wait and work hard, for him time will come, just not ahead of Shami as things stand right now.