Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in 1st Test between IND and WI

Team India will lock horns with the West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting from Wednesday, July 12. This fixture will mark the Men in Blue's campaign opener in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

India will have a new pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj will lead the seam unit, with Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur expected to be the other two pacers.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, two of India's best spinners, will look after the slow-bowling department.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be led by Kemar Roach. Alzarri Joseph and Shanon Gabriel are expected to pair up with him. Rahkeem Cornwall is likely to take over spin bowling duties.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the first Test between India and Australia.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Tamil Nadu-born Ravichandran Ashwin has been India's best spinner for quite some time now. His absence from the WTC final playing XI caused quite an uproar among Indian fans and experts.

The seasoned campaigner will be desperate to prove his doubters wrong in the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Ashwin enjoys a decent record on the Caribbean shores, picking up 17 wickets in four matches with the best figures of 7/83.

#2 Kemar Roach

The 35-year-old Kemar Roach has been West Indies' best fast bowler for quite some time now. His ability to generate extra pace of the wicket separates him from the rest.

Roach was part of the Surrey side in the County Championship before joining the West Indies squad. The right-arm fast bowler looked in decent form, picking up wickets regularly.

Roach will look to keep up the good form against India as the home side look to begin the WTC cycle on a winning note.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

The pacer from Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj, will lead India's pace attack in the absence of senior fast bowlers Bumrah and Shami. The right-arm pacer has been the most improved seamer in the world in recent times, which is evident from his performances this year.

He has picked up six wickets from four games, out of which three matches were played in India, where spinners are known to dominate the game.

Siraj, known for his bowling his heart out, will look to make the most of the opportunity and prove that he has the capability to lead India's pace attack.

Poll : 0 votes