Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in 2nd Test between IND and WI

After a dominating win in the first Test, Team India will look to continue their winning run when they square off against the West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad, starting on Thursday, July 20.

The Men in Blue, who landed on the Caribbean shores after losing the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, shrugged off their defeat and put in a dominating performance. They thrashed the hosts by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The West Indies batters were no match for Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin returned with a 12-wicket haul in the match, while Jadeja finished with five wickets.

The Caribbean bowlers also failed to penetrate and capitalize on the spin on offer. Kraigg Brathwaite used as many as nine bowlers but could only manage to pick up five Indian wickets.

They will look to come up with an improved performance in the second Test in Port of Spain. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the first Test between India and West Indies.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Tamil Nadu-born Ravichandran Ashwin proved to everyone why the Indian management missed a trick by sitting him out in the WTC final against Australia in London.

The seasoned off-spinner was excellent in the first Test at Windsor Park, bulldozing West Indies batting single-handedly. Ashwin picked up five wickets in the first innings and coupled it up with another seven in the second essay.

With the momentum behind his back, Ashwin will look to continue his good run and is a front-runner to be among the wickets once again.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also had a good outing with the ball in the last Test, picking up five wickets. He was extremely economical in both innings, giving away runs at less than two per over.

The Saurashtra-born cricketer provided major breakthroughs in the series. Jadeja thrives in these conditions and is expected to have another good game at the Queen's Park Oval.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

The pacer from Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj, will lead India's pace attack in the absence of senior fast bowlers Bumrah and Shami. The right-arm pacer has been the most improved seamer in the world in recent times, which is evident from his performances this year.

Siraj bowled his heart out in the first Test, picking up two crucial wickets in the match.

With the Trinidad wicket expected to assist seamers, Siraj could be a tricky customer with the new ball. Given his ability to bend his back, the 29-year-old pacer could very well trouble the West Indies batters.