Predicting 3 players who would score the most runs in the 2nd T20I between IND and WI

Team India will hope to bounce back when they lock horns with the West Indies in the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The visitors lost the first game by four runs and currently trail 1-0 in the five-match series.

Batting first, the Windies posted 149/6 in their 20 overs. In response, India lost the plot in the middle overs and finished just short of the target. Obed McCoy, Jason Holder, and Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets apiece to contain the Indian batters.

The opening fixture witnessed a good competition between the bat and ball and the trend is likely to remain the same on Sunday. Going by the recent games at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the teams will be presented with a surface that aids spin.

The batters will have to spend some time in the middle to have an idea of the pitch before playing their shots.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the second T20I between India and the West Indies.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - India

Despite his struggles in ODIs, there is no doubt about Suryakumar Yadav's abilities in the shortest format of the game. The No.1-ranked T20I batter showed glimpses of his potential in the first game, scoring a run-a-ball 21 to revive India's innings after the visitors lost both openers early.

Suryakumar will hope to continue his form as the Men in Blue look to bounce back and level the series. In the absence of senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he will have to assume more responsibility and bat with maturity against a decent West Indies bowling attack.

The right-handed batter has smashed 288 runs in seven T20Is this year at an average of 57.60, including a century and fifty apiece.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - West Indies

Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been in great form of late. He smashed a magnificent century in the Major League Cricket (MLC) final to propel MI New York to the title.

The southpaw backed it up with a fine 41-run knock off balls, including two sixes and boundaries each, in the first T20I in Trinidad. Pooran will hope to keep the momentum going as the hosts aim to go 2-0 up in the series.

It is worth noting that Pooran had a superb outing in the last T20I at the venue, smashing a match-winning 74 off just 39 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries and as many sixes to help the West Indies chase down 164 against Bangladesh.

#3 Tilak Varma - India

The left-handed batter made his debut in the last game and impressed one and all with aggressive batting. The 20-year-old was India's best batter in the first T20I, smashing 39 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 177.27. He struck two boundaries and three sixes during his 31 minutes stay in the middle.

Tilak Varma will hope to keep up the good work in the next game as he intends to cement his place in India's T20I side.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had a good outing in the IPL and will hope to replicate the same in the international arena.