Predicting 3 players who could score most runs in 4th T20I between IND and WI

The fourth T20I will see Team India lock horns with the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday (August 12).

The Men in Blue bounced back in the third game after losing the first two. Chasing 160, Suryakumar Yadav produced a maverick innings to set up the stage before young Tilak Varma took the team home safely with 13 deliveries to spare.

With the series beautifully poised at 2-1 in the West Indies' favour, Hardik Pandya and Co. will go all guns blazing in Florida to draw level. This is a high-scoring ground, and a lot of runs are expected. In the two games during India's visit here in 2022, they scored 191 and 188 after batting first.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the fourth T20I between India and the West Indies.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

After a dismal three-match ODI series and the first two T20Is of this series, Suryakumar Yadav stormed back to form in the last contest, playing a match-winning knock.

The World No.1 T20I batter was in his element, smacking 83 off 44 at a strike rate of 188.64. The right-hander smashed ten boundaries and four sixes to tear apart the West Indies' bowling.

Suryakumar will be expected to play another gem of a knock on Saturday as India look to keep the five-match series alive. He has played only one game at the venue during India's last visit, scoring 24.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter has been their best performer with the bat in the series, amassing 128 runs in three games at an average of 42.67 and a strike rate of 148.84.

Pooran has been brutal against Indian spinners, smashing ten boundaries and three sixes. The left-hander will hope to keep the form going as the Men in Maroon look to secure their first series against the Men in Blue since 2017.

He will also look to better his record at this venue where he aggregates only 66 runs in four games at a below-par average of 16.50.

#3 Tilak Varma

The 20-year-old left-handed batter is the highest run-scorer of the series. Playing his maiden international series, Varma has smashed 139 runs in three games at an average of 69.50 and a strike rate of 139.

The Hyderabad-born has shown that he has a calm head under his shoulder, playing an unbeaten knock of 49 off 37 to guide India over the line. Varma will hope to keep up the good work in the upcoming game as he aims to cement his place in India's T20 side.