Predicting India's Top 3 run getters in IND vs WI 2025 Tests ft. Shubman Gill

India are set to host West Indies for a two-match Test series at home. The first Test will begin on Thursday, October 2, in Ahmedabad. Delhi will be the venue for the second Test, which will begin on Friday, October 10.

Ad

India managed to draw their previous Test series 2-2 in England. They lost the opening match but bounced back with a win in the second. England won the third Test while the fourth match was drawn. Shubman Gill and Co. made a comeback in the final Test to level the series.

Meanwhile, the West Indies suffered a 0-3 whitewash in their previous Test series against Australia. The upcoming series will mark the beginning of the 2025-26 home season for India.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are the three batters who could score the most runs for the hosts in the home series against the West Indies.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed in England. He scored 411 runs from five games at an average of 41.10. The left-hander also slammed two hundreds and as many half-centuries.

Ad

Jaiswal has a solid record against the West Indies. In two Tests against them in 2023, he scored 266 runs from three innings at an average of 88.66 with a hundred and a fifty.

Moreover, the 23-year-old has also done well in home Tests so far. He has piled on 1091 runs from ten games at an average of 60.61 with two hundreds and seven half-centuries. Jaiswal will be keen to carry on his fine form against the West Indies.

Ad

#2 KL Rahul

India A Vs Australia A Second Four-Day Unofficial Test In Lucknow - Source: Getty

Jaiswal's opening partner, KL Rahul, has also been in fine form. The right-hander scored 532 runs from ten matches in England at an average of 53.20 with two tons and as many fifties.

Ad

Rahul has decent numbers against the West Indies in the format. He has made 374 runs from ten innings at an average of 41.55 with a hundred and a half-century.

In India, the 33-year-old has played 20 Tests and scored 1149 runs at an average of 39.62 with a hundred and ten fifties. Being the senior batter in the side, Rahul will be expected to bat with responsibility at the top. He is in top form, having scored an unbeaten 176 recently against Australia A.

Ad

#1 Shubman Gill

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Captain Shubman Gill will be in the limelight against the West Indies. This will be his first home series as skipper of the side. Gill had a magnificent run with the bat in England. He was the highest run-getter in the series.

Ad

The 26-year-old amassed 754 runs from five games at an average of 75.40 with four hundreds, including a double hundred. Gill does not have a great record against the West Indies in the format. He has scored 45 runs from three innings so far.

However, he has been impressive in Tests at home. In 17 matches, he has made 1177 runs at an average of 42.03 with four hundreds and five half-centuries. Gill will be keen to make an impression in his first home series as captain. He will be expected to carry forward his form from England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news