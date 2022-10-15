T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting Pakistan's 3 highest run-scorers

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is just around the corner. Pakistan are set to play arch-rivals India in the World Cup opener on October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They have made one change to the 15-man squad, with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Usman Qadir.

On that note, let's predict the three highest run-scorers for Pakistan in the T20 WC 2022.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been a run-scoring machine in the shortest format of the game since the onset of 2021. He scored 1326 runs in T20Is last year - the most by any batsman in a calendar year. In 2022, he has already scored 821 runs in 18 innings with an average of 54.73.

Rizwan often plays the anchor role for Pakistan, particularly if his opening partner departs early. He will be an important cog in the wheel for Pakistan at the mega event.

#2 Babar Azam

Babar Azam's batting is a treat to watch. He is the only batsman who ranks in the top 5 across all formats at the moment.

Pakistan's campaign in Australia will massively depend on what Babar can pull off with the willow. Babar was the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Pakistani skipper chalked up 303 runs in six matches at an average of 60.60.

#3 Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz might be a surprise inclusion in the list, but this is not a shot in the dark. He has emerged as the answer to Pakistan's middle-order woes.

In recent times, Nawaz has played some crucial cameos for Pakistan in crunch situations. In the Super 4 match against India, he scored 42 runs off 20 balls to turn the game in Pakistan's favor. Similarly, in the recently concluded triangular series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh, he pulled the Men in Green out of sticky situations time and again.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman.

