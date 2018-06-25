Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predicting the semi-finalists of 2019 World Cup

These teams seem to have all the bases covered.

Raj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 16:32 IST
5.79K

England are dominating Australia, India have embarked for the tour to the United Kingdom, Pakistan are doing what they can do best, West Indies are slowly starting to get their belief back, it is all perfectly set up for the World Cup next year.

The different teams are all trying to figure out their best combinations, various players are being tried out, the established one are trying to nail down their spots, it is all building up nicely for the mega event in 2019.

However, there are still teams who look fairly well-settled and by all means, will start as favourites and here in this slider, we stick out our necks and try to predict the four teams which will make it to the semi-finals.

#4 Pakistan

CRICKET-SCO-PAK-T20

They blow hot and then they blow cold, but if Pakistan want, they can be world beaters.

It was in England back in 2017 that after slipping initially, they resurrected their campaign and in an almost heroic heist not only slammed away oppositions but smashed India to win the Champions Trophy.

They have the bowling to drool at and have a few mouth-watering prospects with the bat too, but Pakistan have to work on their temperament and if they manage to calm themselves down and look not too far ahead, they might well be a tricky opponent next year.

With fitness being a norm, their fielding has improved immensely and this bodes well for Sarfraz Ahmed's team. The captain himself is inspirational and looks to extract the best out of all his players and once again the onus will be with him to get the job done.

They face India, and they should believe that they can get one past their arch-rivals this time and get on the board as far as their world cup head-to-head is concerned.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
Contact Us Advertise with Us