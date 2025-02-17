Predicting the top 3 wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025 ft. Arshdeep Singh

The much-awaited Champions Trophy is set to kick off on February 19, with co-hosts Pakistan clashing with Bangladesh in Karachi. Notably, Pakistan are the defending champion as well, having won the title in 2017 after beating India in the final.

All three venues in Pakistan are likely to assist batters, with an average first innings score of 250+. Meanwhile, the last multi-nation series in Dubai (host to India games) also witnessed teams comfortably scoring over 200 runs.

Hence, there will be an increased significance of bowlers picking up consistent wickets for their respective sides. Whether it be pacers or spinners, they will have to outsmart the batters to help their team end the game on a winning note.

On that note, let's take a look at a few bowlers who can be among the top three wicket-takers in the Champions Trophy 2025.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has turned out to be one of the finest white-ball pacers for the Indian team in the last few years. Recently, he got past Yuzvendra Chahal's tally to become India's most successful bowler in T20Is with 99 wickets.

Looking at his impressive form, Arshdeep was included in the ODI series against England series and the Champions Trophy. He returned with figures of 2/33 off five overs in a solitary appearance against England. Overall, he has scalped 14 wickets in nine ODIs.

Historically, the Dubai surface has assisted pacers and has a good amount of carry. Furthermore, as per reports, a fresh surface has been prepared for the Indian team, who will be playing all their games in Dubai, which will further help the pacers.

In the initial overs, Arshdeep has the ability to secure consistent breakthroughs with swing on offer from the surface. Then, the left-arm pacer can unleash his toe-crushing yorkers and slower balls in the death overs to send the batters packing as well.

#2 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been the most influential performer in international cricket across all formats. With phenomenal accuracy and variations, Rashid holds abilities to pick up wickets at any surface.

Rashid has the experience of playing in 28 games in the Pakistan Super League, where he has scalped 44 wickets. He recently ended with figures of 2/33 off seven overs in a warm-up game against New Zealand in Karachi.

With an optimum understanding of surfaces in Pakistan and impressive form, Rashid is expected to be among the finest bowlers in the Champions Trophy.

#3 Adam Zampa

Veteran Australian spinner Adam Zampa has a fine experience of playing in Pakistan and Dubai. He has bagged seven wickets in four white-ball games in Pakistan, while last playing in 2022. Meanwhile, Zampa has 11 wickets in seven games in Dubai.

Interestingly, Zampa has been the most successful bowler for Australia in the last four ICC events, with two of them taking place in the subcontinent. The leg-spinner has proved his merit with the control of his lengths and skidding stock delivery, which often puts the batters under incessant pressure.

With an excellent record in ICC events and experience in handling pressure situation, Adam Zampa is one of the bowlers to look out for in the Champions Trophy.

