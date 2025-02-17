5 young guns to watch out for at Champions Trophy 2025 ft. Harshit Rana

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on Wednesday, February 19, with Pakistan hosting New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi in the tournament opener. The tournament returns after a long gap, with the last edition played in 2017.

Several well-established names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kagiso Rabada, and David Miller among many others are expected to light up the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, there will be equal focus on youngsters and new names. This will be an opportunity for them to make their mark and showcase their skills in a global tournament.

That said, let us take a look at five such young players who could make a significant impact in this edition of the tournament.

5 young guns to watch out for at Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan's 20-year-old left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad is among the young players to watch out for in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has already played for multiple franchises in T20 leagues across the globe and has established himself as a potent spinner in the shorter format.

However, it will be interesting to see him perform in the ODI format and that too in an ICC event. Noor has played just 10 ODIs so far and has picked up nine wickets. He has also played 18 List-A matches and has 25 wickets in them. With Allah Ghazanfar ruled out, Noor may have to shoulder additional responsbility alongside Rashid Khan.

#4 Aaron Hardie

Aaron Hardie in action during the ODI series against Sri Lanka - Source: Getty

26-year-old Australia's fast-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie has played 13 ODIs so far, scoring 166 runs and picking up 10 wickets. The right-hander put up a notable performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka.

He scored 32 runs in two games and picked up two wickets. Aaron Hardie has also played 31 List-A games, scoring 377 runs and grabbing 25 wickets. In the absence of Marcus Stoinis and a few other big names in the Australian squad, Hardie will have a key role to play.

#3 Abrar Ahmed

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will have a vital role to play for hosts and defending champions Pakistan at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Abrar is the lone frontliner spinner in the side with the likes of Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah as the other options.

The 26-year-old has played only seven ODIs till date and has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 25.30 and an economy-rate of 4.98. In the recent tri-series, he picked up just three wickets from as many games. Therefore, Abrar will have to put up a better display in the ICC event.

#2 William O'Rourke

William O'Rourke was the leading wicket-taker in the Pakistan ODI Tri-nation series - Source: Getty

New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke impressed in the tri-series in Pakistan. He ended as the leading wicket-taker with six scalps from three games at an average of 26.83 and an economy-rate of 6.31 as the Kiwis won the series.

The right-arm quick has bagged 14 wickets from nine ODIs at an average of 29.57 and an economy-rate of 5.85. With Ben Sears ruled out from New Zealand's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, O'Rourke will be under the limelight alongside Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

#1 Harshit Rana

23-year-old Harshit Rana, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's 2025 Champions Tropy squad, will have massive shoes to fill. The right-arm pacer picked up six wickets from three games in the recent ODI series against England, which was also his debut series.

He has played 17 List-A games and has grabbed 28 wickets at an average of 23.64 and an economy-rate of 5.80. While he is a genuine wicket-taker, he has been slightly expensive. However, being picked over Mohammed Siraj, Harshit will be expected to deliver as and when he gets his opportunities.

