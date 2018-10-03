Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Preview: India vs West Indies - A preparation for the Australia tour

Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
118   //    03 Oct 2018, 16:28 IST

England U19's v India U19's - 5th ODI
Prithvi Shaw is all set to debut in Rajkot

The result of the forthcoming India-West Indies Test series seems to be a foregone conclusion, the so-called glorious uncertainties of the game notwithstanding. Though the focus of the Indian team should be on winning the series convincingly, it will be wise if they use the series to address some of the issues that they faced in England.

Here are some of these issues that they need to find a solution to in this series, so that they are much better prepared, come the Australia series.


The Opening Conundrum: The two first-choice opening batsmen for India for the last few years – Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan – have been rightly jettisoned. They, especially Dhawan, lacked the technique to perform consistently in pacey and swing-friendly conditions abroad. KL Rahul, thanks to his heroics in the dead rubber Test in England, seems to have saved his place for the time being.

He seems to have a good technique and has all the shots, but he needs to improve his temperament – his conversion rate from a fifty to a hundred is atrocious, to say the least. He needs to use this series to cement his place.

Assuming that Rahul cements his place as one of the two opening batsmen, the second opening batsman slot has to be from among Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. At the time of writing this, the Indian team management has already decided on the playing twelve for the first test.

They have left Agarwal out from the twelve. This gives the young Shaw a golden opportunity to book his place by scoring heavily against a Roach-less depleted West Indies side in familiar home conditions.

One feels the more seasoned Agarwal could have been given a chance as well, as he is in the form of his life. Technically, Shaw has a major flaw – he leaves a big gap between bat and pad, a bit too frequently for an opening batsman. So, if he scores heavily, one needs to keep an eye not just on the number of runs he scores, but the manner in which he scores.


England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
The team might rest Shami for the second Test

Exploring Pace Bowling Options: In the absence of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma who are going to be automatic selections for Australia series, Shami is the spearhead of this attack. Shami too is a guaranteed selection for the Australia tour. Like Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj who is also enjoying a terrific run of form, seems to be unlucky to have missed out from the playing eleven for the first test.

But this presents an opportunity to the talented, but inconsistent Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to showcase their potential. For the Australia tour, India may go with six pace bowlers. So, the remaining two places will be decided from among Umesh, Shardul and Siraj.

Maybe, the team management needs to rest Shami for the second Test and give an opportunity to these three pacers to prove their credentials.


Exploring the Spin Option: Except for the Sydney Test, India is likely to go with just one spinner for all the other tests in Australia. Barring few exceptions, Ashwin’s performances abroad have been abysmally bad – the fourth England test at Southampton being the latest example of how he lets his team down when his team needs his the most.

He will surely perform very well against the West Indies, just as he has done in almost all home tests. But he cannot be trusted to be the lone spinner when India decides to have only one spinner in the Australia tests.

Regardless of his performance in the West Indies series, the team management must decide from among Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to don that role in Australia. This West Indies series should not lure Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri into making Ashwin their lead spinner in Australia.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Mayank Agarwal
Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us