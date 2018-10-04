×
Murali Vijay slams Indian selectors, India defeat Bangladesh in thriller to enter final, and more - Cricket News Today - October 4, 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
04 Oct 2018, 18:41 IST

Prithvi S
Prithvi Shaw

The Indian cricket team began their Test series against West Indies today at Rajkot. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KL Rahul was dismissed in the very first over. However, the debutant Prithvi Shaw took matters into his own hands as he smashed a scintillating century.

He put on a 206 run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket. At the end of the day, India maanged to score 364 runs for the loss of four wickets. Virat Kohli (72*) and Rishabh Pant (17*) are currently at the crease.

Apart from the India-Windies Test, there has not been too much happening around in the world of cricket.

So, let's take a look at the 5 trending news from today:

#1 Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest ever to score century on debut

Continuing to speak about the youngster from Mumbai, he broke numerous records en-route to his spectacular century against the Windies. He also holds the record for being the youngest Indian to score a fifty on Test debut as well.

With his knock of 134, he became the youngest ever batsman in the world to score a century on debut. He also holds the record for the youngest Indian to face the first ball. Overall, he is the fourth youngest after Hamilton Masakadza, Tamim Iqbal and Imran Farhat.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
