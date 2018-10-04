Prithvi Shaw's Test debut: Feats achieved by the teenager

Arnav Gupta
04 Oct 2018, 15:01 IST

Shaw made his Test debut at Rajkot

Prithvi Shaw won many hearts on the day 1 of the opening Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, in the very first over India lost their first wicket KL Rahul for a duck.

Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara then added 206 runs for the second wicket and batted brilliantly throughout the first session of the day. In the second session, Pujara continued his form in Tests and scored a brilliant half-century. On the other side, Shaw also registered his first Test hundred in just 99 balls including 19 boundaries.

However, they were both dismissed in the same session. While Shaw scored 134, Pujara fell 14 short of a well-deserved century. Once Pujara got out, there was also the rare occurrence of two U-19 World Cup-winning captains Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw batting together.

Shaw on his debut match scored a brilliant knock of 134 from 154 balls. Shaw came into the limelight in 2013, when he smashed 546 runs in a Mumbai-based division match. The teenage opener also led the U19 Indian team to win the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup title. Let's have a look at the feats achieved by this teenager on his debut:

1) Became the first youngest Indian batsman to score a century on his debut Test match

2) Became the 4th youngest batsman to score a century on Test debut:

At the age of 17, M Ashraful scored 114 against Srilanka in 2001. At the age of 17, H Masakadza scored 119 against West Indies in 2001. At the age of 18, Saleem Malik scored 100* against Srilanka in 2001 in 1982. At the age of 18, PRITHVI SHAW scored 134 against the West Indies in 2018.

3) Became the youngest batsman to score a century in the first innings of his debut Test match.

4) Prithvi Shaw First Class Debuts:

Ranji Trophy debut: 120 vs Tamil Nadu, Rajkot Duleep Trophy debut: 154 vs India Blue, Lucknow Test debut: 134 vs West Indies, Rajkot

5) A century from 99 balls, he also became the third fastest batsman to score a century on debut in Test cricket.