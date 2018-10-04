Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Prithvi Shaw's Test debut: Feats achieved by the teenager

Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
25   //    04 Oct 2018, 15:01 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Shaw made his Test debut at Rajkot

Prithvi Shaw won many hearts on the day 1 of the opening Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, in the very first over India lost their first wicket KL Rahul for a duck.

Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara then added 206 runs for the second wicket and batted brilliantly throughout the first session of the day. In the second session, Pujara continued his form in Tests and scored a brilliant half-century. On the other side, Shaw also registered his first Test hundred in just 99 balls including 19 boundaries.

However, they were both dismissed in the same session. While Shaw scored 134, Pujara fell 14 short of a well-deserved century. Once Pujara got out, there was also the rare occurrence of two U-19 World Cup-winning captains Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw batting together.

Shaw on his debut match scored a brilliant knock of 134 from 154 balls. Shaw came into the limelight in 2013, when he smashed 546 runs in a Mumbai-based division match. The teenage opener also led the U19 Indian team to win the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup title. Let's have a look at the feats achieved by this teenager on his debut:

1) Became the first youngest Indian batsman to score a century on his debut Test match

2) Became the 4th youngest batsman to score a century on Test debut:

  1. At the age of 17, M Ashraful scored 114 against Srilanka in 2001.
  2. At the age of 17, H Masakadza scored 119 against West Indies in 2001.
  3. At the age of 18, Saleem Malik scored 100* against Srilanka in 2001 in 1982.
  4. At the age of 18, PRITHVI SHAW scored 134 against the West Indies in 2018.

3) Became the youngest batsman to score a century in the first innings of his debut Test match.

4) Prithvi Shaw First Class Debuts:

  1. Ranji Trophy debut: 120 vs Tamil Nadu, Rajkot
  2. Duleep Trophy debut: 154 vs India Blue, Lucknow
  3. Test debut: 134 vs West Indies, Rajkot

5) A century from 99 balls, he also became the third fastest batsman to score a century on debut in Test cricket.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Leisure Reading
Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can star in the first Test between India...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players to watch out for in the India-Windies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma's exclusion: A curious case of double...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test
IND 318/3 (78.1 ov)
WIN
LIVE
Day 1 | India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us