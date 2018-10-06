×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2 knocks which prove that Prithvi Shaw is the King Of Debuts

Jitendra verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    06 Oct 2018, 02:08 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut when he managed the feat on Day one of his first Test match against West Indies at Rajkot on 4th October 2018. He scored his century off just 99 balls and went on to score 134 runs including 19 fours.

Most of the batsmen tend to be nervous and eventually make some silly mistakes on their international debuts. But this was indeed not the case with Shaw. He just went on to play his natural aggressive game and did not show any signs of nervousness.

He played a brilliant knock in his first Test match, but this was not the first time when he amazed the cricket world on his debut. He had played superbly in most of his debuts at different stages of his cricket career. That's why we call him the 'King Of Debuts'.

Here are some of those instances when Prithvi Shaw has shocked the world by his different debut matches till now during his cricket career:-

#1 Ranji Trophy debut: 120 against Tamil Nadu at Rajkot

England U19's v India U19's
Young Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw scored 120 runs for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy of 2017. He got a chance to play his first Ranji Trophy match at a significant stage of the tournament(Semi-final). He failed to perform in the first innings and got out on just 4 runs. However, he went on to score a century in the second innings of the match. He was also declared Player Of the Match in that match. It was a dream debut for him. He kept his calm and managed to play a significant role in his team's victory.

#2 Duleep Trophy Debut: 154 against India Blue in Lucknow

England U19's v India U19's
Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw scored another debut match hundred playing for India Red against India Blue. He scored 154 runs off 249 balls including 18 fours and a six. He broke the record of the God Of Cricket (Sachin Tendulkar) to become the youngest centurion of the Duleep Trophy.

Through these marvellous debuts, he has shown everyone that making a transition into a new phase is not a difficult task for him. He is always ready to capitalize every big opportunity that he gets.

It would be exciting to see how he performs in his One-Day and T20 International Debut Matches for India.



Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Prithvi Shaw
Jitendra verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Prithvi Shaw's Test debut: Feats achieved by the teenager
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Debutant Shaw's historic ton
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can star in the first Test between India...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw and his meteoric rise to the Test spot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 649/9
WIN 94/6 (29.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail India by 555 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us