2 knocks which prove that Prithvi Shaw is the King Of Debuts

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut when he managed the feat on Day one of his first Test match against West Indies at Rajkot on 4th October 2018. He scored his century off just 99 balls and went on to score 134 runs including 19 fours.

Most of the batsmen tend to be nervous and eventually make some silly mistakes on their international debuts. But this was indeed not the case with Shaw. He just went on to play his natural aggressive game and did not show any signs of nervousness.

He played a brilliant knock in his first Test match, but this was not the first time when he amazed the cricket world on his debut. He had played superbly in most of his debuts at different stages of his cricket career. That's why we call him the 'King Of Debuts'.

Here are some of those instances when Prithvi Shaw has shocked the world by his different debut matches till now during his cricket career:-

#1 Ranji Trophy debut: 120 against Tamil Nadu at Rajkot

Prithvi Shaw scored 120 runs for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy of 2017. He got a chance to play his first Ranji Trophy match at a significant stage of the tournament(Semi-final). He failed to perform in the first innings and got out on just 4 runs. However, he went on to score a century in the second innings of the match. He was also declared Player Of the Match in that match. It was a dream debut for him. He kept his calm and managed to play a significant role in his team's victory.

#2 Duleep Trophy Debut: 154 against India Blue in Lucknow

Prithvi Shaw scored another debut match hundred playing for India Red against India Blue. He scored 154 runs off 249 balls including 18 fours and a six. He broke the record of the God Of Cricket (Sachin Tendulkar) to become the youngest centurion of the Duleep Trophy.

Through these marvellous debuts, he has shown everyone that making a transition into a new phase is not a difficult task for him. He is always ready to capitalize every big opportunity that he gets.

It would be exciting to see how he performs in his One-Day and T20 International Debut Matches for India.