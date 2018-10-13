Prithvi Shaw- A Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar Re-incarnation?

England Lions v India A - Day Two

It has been a magnificent beginning in Test cricket for Prithvi Shaw. The 18 years old started his career with a swash-buckling 134 in the first test match of the series between India and West Indies, followed it up with another quickfire 70 on the second day of the second test today.

The one striking thing to note about his game is his high backlift and his off-side strokes, square of the wicket, very reminiscent of the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'- Virender Sehwag. There are shades of the great Sachin Tendulkar too in his batting, invariably finding the gaps with each shot, notwithstanding his similarly short stature like Sachin, and even the MRF bat logo which Sachin used for a major part of his 24-year career.

Shaw had been earmarked for greatness ever since he scored 546 as a 13-year-old, in the Harris Shield, and now the prophecy seems to be coming true. The way he is able to pick the line and length early, from both pacers and spinners alike and score freely is indeed remarkable!

It is of course quite early to pass judgment at this stage, on Prithvi, since he is just a couple of matches old, but the signs look very promising. Apart from a good IPL, He has become the first man in the history of the game to score hundreds on his Test Debut, Ranji Debut, and Duleep Trophy debut. Tendulkar did the same in his Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy debut, which is some way to start a career. He had also captained the Indian Under 19 team to World Cup glory this year. Personally, too he had a good tournament amassing 261 runs at over 100 strike rate, opening the batting.

He is yet to be tested in Australia/South Africa/England and New Zealand but his game particularly his scoring off the back foot looks very suited to the Australian pitches and conditions, where there is a significant bounce. He has definitely cemented his place for the opening spot come the First Test at Adelaide, December 6th this year. Exciting times ahead!