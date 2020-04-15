Probability of snowfall in Lahore higher than India-Pakistan bilateral series, claims Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar did not sound too optimistic about the feasibility of an India-Pakistan bilateral series in the near future.

Pakistan's tour of India in 2012/13 was the last time the two countries featured in a bilateral series.

Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar recently shared his thoughts on the feasibility of an India-Pakistan series taking place at a neutral venue.

In a chat with Ramiz Raja on the former Pakistan cricketer's YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks', Gavaskar downplayed the idea and claimed the series will not happen anytime soon.

"I think the chances of snowfall in Lahore is more possible than India and Pakistan facing off in a bilateral series," said Gavaskar.

In recent times, Shoaib Akhtar and Raja himself have promoted the concept of organising a bilateral series between the two countries. Akhtar also claimed that a three-match ODI series could help raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in the two countries.

However, Akhtar's idea was shot down by former India captain, Kapil Dev, who claimed that there's no need to risk lives just to organise a cricket series.

And now, less than a week later, even Gavaskar also does not seem too optimistic of an India-Pakistan series being contested.

"In World Cup or ICC tournaments, India and Pakistan will play, but the feasibility of the series is certain quite hard to think of right now," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a screeching halt on cricketing action since the third week of March, with even the big-ticket event, IPL 2020 postponed to a later date.

And, with the lockdown period extended till May 3 in India, an official word is expected from BCCI as to when they plan to conduct the cash-rich league.