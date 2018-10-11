Probable India XI to face West Indies in the second Test

India take on West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday in the second Test of the two-match series. India lead the series 1-0 with a massive victory over the Caribbean boys in Rajkot and would like to continue doing the same.

Although India have named an unchanged twelve for the second Test, we have compiled a list of players in the squad who would have been best placed to make the XI.

1) Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw had a dream debut in Rajkot, notching up a century and taking home the Man of the Match award. He has shown signs of being mature beyond his age and seems to be at ease in playing the West Indian bowlers. He will open for India in Hyderabad too.

2) KL Rahul

KL Rahul got out for a duck in Rajkot and would be looking to make amends in Hyderabad. He got a brilliant hundred at The Oval in the last Test against England and will look to build confidence from that.

3) Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a useful half-century at home in the first Test and will be looking to continue his good form. He is outstanding in home conditions and has some fond memories of playing in Hyderabad too.

4) Virat Kohli (c)

Virat Kohli scored an effortless ton in Rajkot and will be looking forward to doing the same in Hyderabad. Possibly India's best batsman in all conditions, Kohli has a lot lying on his shoulders, especially given that Ajinkya Rahane has struggled.

5) Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain has not been in the best of forms and after the tour in England, he will be looking to score some runs against the West Indies before going to Australia. This could also be an opportunity for him to book his berth in the flight to Melbourne.

6) Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding century at his home ground in Rajkot has compelled us to promote him up the order at number six. He is brilliant when he is attacking and can wear opposition attacks down. Jadeja is the perfect number six.

7) Rishabh Pant (wk)

Wicket keeper Rishabh Pant almost scored his second Test century in Rajkot and will be hoping to finally get it in Hyderabad. The left-hander should bat at seven for India.

8) Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin will bat at eight for India. The off-spinner has taken a lot of wickets in previous Tests in Hyderabad and will be looking forward to the game. He can exploit these conditions well.

9) Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav should retain his place in the eleven, relegating Shardul Thakur to the bench yet again. He is quick and liked well by skipper Kohli.

10) Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami had a brilliant game in Rajkot before straining his side a little bit. He should be back for the Hyderabad Test and ask tough questions to the Windies batting lineup.

11) Kuldeep Yadav

Fresh from his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Kuldeep Yadav will be itching to go back on the field. The West Indians have failed to read him and are likely to struggle against him in Hyderabad too.