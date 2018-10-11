×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Probable India XI to face West Indies in the second Test

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
15   //    11 Oct 2018, 20:29 IST

India take on West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday in the second Test of the two-match series. India lead the series 1-0 with a massive victory over the Caribbean boys in Rajkot and would like to continue doing the same.

Although India have named an unchanged twelve for the second Test, we have compiled a list of players in the squad who would have been best placed to make the XI.

1) Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw had a dream debut in Rajkot, notching up a century and taking home the Man of the Match award. He has shown signs of being mature beyond his age and seems to be at ease in playing the West Indian bowlers. He will open for India in Hyderabad too.

2) KL Rahul

KL Rahul got out for a duck in Rajkot and would be looking to make amends in Hyderabad. He got a brilliant hundred at The Oval in the last Test against England and will look to build confidence from that.

3) Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a useful half-century at home in the first Test and will be looking to continue his good form. He is outstanding in home conditions and has some fond memories of playing in Hyderabad too.

4) Virat Kohli (c)

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored an effortless ton in Rajkot and will be looking forward to doing the same in Hyderabad. Possibly India's best batsman in all conditions, Kohli has a lot lying on his shoulders, especially given that Ajinkya Rahane has struggled.

5) Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain has not been in the best of forms and after the tour in England, he will be looking to score some runs against the West Indies before going to Australia. This could also be an opportunity for him to book his berth in the flight to Melbourne.

6) Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding century at his home ground in Rajkot has compelled us to promote him up the order at number six. He is brilliant when he is attacking and can wear opposition attacks down. Jadeja is the perfect number six.

7) Rishabh Pant (wk)

Wicket keeper Rishabh Pant almost scored his second Test century in Rajkot and will be hoping to finally get it in Hyderabad. The left-hander should bat at seven for India.

8) Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin will bat at eight for India. The off-spinner has taken a lot of wickets in previous Tests in Hyderabad and will be looking forward to the game. He can exploit these conditions well.

9) Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav should retain his place in the eleven, relegating Shardul Thakur to the bench yet again. He is quick and liked well by skipper Kohli.

10) Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami had a brilliant game in Rajkot before straining his side a little bit. He should be back for the Hyderabad Test and ask tough questions to the Windies batting lineup.

11) Kuldeep Yadav

Fresh from his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Kuldeep Yadav will be itching to go back on the field. The West Indians have failed to read him and are likely to struggle against him in Hyderabad too.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: The Test rivalry in numbers
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: Milestones and Records that can be...
RELATED STORY
Revisiting West Indies' last five Test defeats against India
RELATED STORY
5 West Indies players to watch out for in the Test...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can star in the first Test between India...
RELATED STORY
Can the lowly West Indies challenge the mighty Indian team?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Rajkot Test win was memorable for India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us