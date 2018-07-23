1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India

Holding the Number 1 position in the ICC Test Rankings is a huge reputation to live up to. Expectations of the general Indian public from the team would be touching the skies and India have a point to prove.

Having performed exceptionally well in subcontinental conditions, India is yet to win a Test series overseas under Virat Kohli. Given the historic win at Lords in 2014 and the recuperative win in South Africa after being down 2-0, India will have enough motivation to go past England on their turf.

Most of the players in the Test Squad have not been playing the limited overs series. As the squad for the first 3 matches of the Test Series has been announced, let us look at who all could be playing the first Test match.

OPENERS

#1 Murali Vijay

Being calm and composed, irrespective of what the situation is on the field is a commendable quality. Murali Vijay also referred to as 'Monk' by his teammates, epitomizes calmness and composure.

He is never in a hurry to score runs and takes his time while putting bad deliveries away stylishly and leaving the good ones. One of the best players of swing bowling in India and one of the finest readers of the cricket ball behavior, Murali Vijay has made himself a test specialist batsman.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul initially made his entry to International cricket through Test Cricket, and had a forgettable debut against Australia at Melbourne, but came back with a stunning 110 at Sydney in the very next match.

He showed how well he could bounce back and that too when he had no international experience. With time, he has become an integral part of the Indian Test side. He has been extremely consistent at the top of the order and therefore, deserves to open for India against England.

