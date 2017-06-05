Proposed contract system for domestic players in the women's circuit

The move will serve as a welcome boost for the domestic players who are struggling to make a living from this beautiful sport.

The Indian Women’s Team is in sublime form in the world arena

There is some good news on the horizon for the Indian Women's Cricket Team with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplating a revision in regards to the pay scale for the women cricketers competing in the domestic circuit.

According to our sources close to the board, the officials are contemplating the introduction of a contract system for the domestic players competing in the Senior Women's category starting this season. It is suggested that this proposed contract for domestic players is approximately Rs 4 lakhs per annum for each player.

If the sources are to be believed, this move is the result of the surplus funds available with the BCCI post the success of the Indian Premier League. However, with their ongoing tussle with the Lodha Committee, the board has been imposed with several restrictions on their spending limit and capacity.

The gesture by the board to grant contracts to the domestic players in the women's circuit has been suggested to have been taken to avoid heavy taxation on the surplus amount. Although it is not confirmed, the move – should it become a reality – will be a welcome boost for the domestic players who are struggling to make a living from this beautiful sport.

The board had introduced a contract system for the women representing the nation in November 2015, with 11 players earning the contracts which are divided into two categories. The players in grade A of the contract system were set to earn Rs 15 lakhs while the players placed in grade B were granted Rs 10 lakhs for one season.

The BCCI also distributed cheques to several ex-women cricketers of the Indian Team as a part of one-time benefit awards during the recently concluded Indian Premier League. The players who have represented the country in 1-9 Tests were paid Rs. 15 lakhs while the players who have featured in 10-24 Tests were handed a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs for their contribution to women’s cricket.

The one-time benefit for the former cricketers

With the match fees for the senior women’s team in the One Day format a meagre Rs 3,500, and the remuneration for one T-20 international Rs 1,750, the girls find it hard to focus on their game as they have to devote time to various other jobs to support their living.

Ever since the BCCI has taken women's cricket under its wing, the players have benefited from the luxury in travel and accommodations. Sadly, the daily allowance of the players is a measly Rs. 750 which is quite low when compared to the sky high prices for food in a four-star hotel.

The players associated with the state team end up playing just 20 matches per season, earning approximately one lac per annum which is meagre in comparison to their male counterparts.

The women’s team is enduring a dream run in the international circuit as they won the World Cup Qualifiers held in Sri Lanka and followed it up with an emphatic win in the quadrangular series in South Africa.

The next target for the team will be the upcoming Women’s World Cup in the United Kingdom, starting in the last week of June and a good performance by the team will surely encourage more and more girls to take up this sport and pursue their dreams.

The contracts will give the players a much-needed boost and will enhance the overall growth and development of the bench strength of the team. This move is the result of years of undying spirit and hard work of the players for the betterment of their skills and the game.

The match fees paid to women players is equivalent to that paid to an Under 19 player of the men’s team which is unfair as the girls put in the same amount of hard work and effort to improve their game and bring laurels for the nation.

The contracts will also give the players financial stability in their life as apart from Railways, none of the other organisations employs the cricketers. The players will be able to invest their time and energy on improving their skills and fitness levels which will help in their overall growth and development as professional cricketers.

The proposed idea of the contract system for domestic players will mark a new chapter in the history of women’s cricket.