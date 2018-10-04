PSL 2019 Foreign Platinum Players announced

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 214 // 04 Oct 2018, 14:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2018 edition was a major success

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the dates for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament is set to begin on February 14, 2019, and end on March 17, 2019. The tournament will commence in the UAE and will be brought back to Pakistan for the final few matches like the previous tournament.

Each time the PCB has tried the expand the tournament and make it bigger and better. The fourth season will try to do just the same, as six teams will battle it out for the trophy and the winning prize money.

To ensure that the tournament makes it big and is a star-studded event, the PCB and the PSL management has roped in 14 international superstar players as their Foreign Platinum Players for the tournament.

This will ensure that players from multiple countries with international status will take to the field once again to entertain the fans in UAE and Pakistan. A total of 6 countries will see their players become a part of the platinum category for the PSL 4.

Let’s take a look at which countries, and the players from those countries, who will have the honour to play in the PSL 4.

#6 Afghanistan

The Biggest Star in the Making

Afghanistan has seen a great rise in their cricket team in the past three years. This has led them to produce some major superstars for the cricketing arena.

One such player is Rashid Khan who is making waves across the world while playing in his national team and for different leagues. This will be the first time he takes part in the PSL, and there is little doubt that he will make it big in this league too.

1 / 6 NEXT