PSL 2020 Final: Winners list of all previous Pakistan Super League seasons

David Wiese’s all-round effort helped Lahore Qalandars progress to the PSL 2020 after beating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator 2. The Qalandars will now face Karachi Kings in the summit clash at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday (November 17).

While Quetta Gladiators are the current holders of the PSL, Islamabad United have won two of the four completed PSL editions till now. Notably, the Shadab Khan-led side finished last in the PSL 2020 points table after winning just 3 of the 10 games played.

Details of the previous PSL finals

We now take a look at the winners of all previous PSL seasons (chronologically), and what happened in the finals each year.

#1 PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

Islamabad United were the winners of the inaugural PSL season

Brief scorecard: Quetta Gladiators 174/7 (Ahmed Shehzad 64, Kumar Sangakkara 55, Andre Russell 3/36) lost to Islamabad United 175/4 (Dwayne Smith 73, Brad Haddin 61*, Nathan McCullum 1/24) by 6 wickets.

Man of the Match: Dwayne Smith 73 off 51 balls

Man of the Series: Ravi Bopara 329 runs and 11 wickets

#2 PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

A one-sided contest saw Peshawar Zalmi lift the PSL 2017 crown

Brief scorecard: Peshawar Zalmi 148/6 (Kamran Akmal 40, Darren Sammy 28*, Rayad Emrit 3/30) beat Quetta Gladiators 90 all out (Sarfaraz Ahmed 22, Mohammad Asghar 3/16, Hasan Ali 2/13) by 58 runs.

Man of the Match: Darren Sammy 28* off 11 balls

Man of the Series: Kamran Akmal 353 runs

#3 PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

Islamabad United became the first side to win two PSL crowns

Brief scorecard: Peshawar Zalmi 148/9 (Chris Jordan 36, Wahab Riaz 28*, Shadab Khan 3/25) lost to Islamabad United 154/7 (Luke Ronchi 52, Sahibzada Farhan 44, Wahab Riaz 2/28) by 3 wickets.

Man of the Match: Luke Ronchi 52 off 26 balls

Man of the Series: Luke Ronchi 435 runs

#4 PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators became the newest winners of PSL

Brief scorecard: Peshawar Zalmi 138/8 (Umar Amin 38, Mohammad Hasnain 3/30, Dwayne Bravo 2/24) lost to Quetta Gladiators 139/2 (Ahmed Shehzad 58*, Rilee Rossouw 39*, Wahab Riaz 1/19) by 8 wickets.

Man of the Match: Mohammad Hasnain 3 for 30 from 4 overs

Man of the Series: Shane Watson 430 runs