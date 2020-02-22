PSL 2020: ICC clarifies mobile phone issue is PCB's personal problem

ICC has issued its statement on the PSL controversy

What's the story?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued its statement over the controversy surrounding the usage of a mobile phone in the dugout of a team during the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The global cricket governing body has specified that this is Pakistan Cricket Board's personal issue and it does not wish to interfere in this matter.

The background

During yesterday's PSL match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, an official member of the Kings' dugout was spotted using a mobile phone. As per ICC's rules and guidelines, the players and the match officials are not allowed to use a smartphone as they have to submit their devices to the anti-corruption officials. Only the use of walkie-talkies is allowed during the match.

The heart of the matter

This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out.... pic.twitter.com/hU3GLlTjXI — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 21, 2020

Pakistani cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar was one of the first to point out the use of the mobile phone during the PSL match. Reportedly, the team's CEO Tariq Wasi was the one who was talking on his phone. The team's coach, Dean Jones, though has reaffirmed that he was only doing his job just like all other CEOs.

An ICC official opened up on this controversy and told IANS on Saturday (22nd February) that:

"It's a domestic match and as such an issue for the PCB."

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see how the PCB reacts to this situation. Wasi is the CEO of the franchise and it looks like he may have landed himself and the team in trouble with his actions.