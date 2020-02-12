×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PSL 2020: Mohammad Hafeez cleared to bowl 

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 20:16 IST

Mohammad Hafeez.
Mohammad Hafeez.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been granted permission to bowl again after he passed an assessment test following his suspension to bowl in ECB tournaments. The off-spinner has come under the scanner for his bowling action time and again.

He was reported in a Vitality T20 Blast game last August. He underwent a test at the Loughborough University which revealed Hafeez’s action was illegal. His elbow extension went beyond the permissible 15 degrees.

Subsequently, he also underwent an independent test at an ICC accredited centre in Lahore which cleared him and concluded that his elbow extension didn’t exceed the 15-degree mark. Hence he was cleared to bowl. With PSL knocking on the doors, Hafeez will be relieved after passing the assessment test.

As per the agreements between cricketing boards across the globe, Hafeez was banned from bowling in international games. He was also barred from bowling in all competitions organized by other boards including the PSL. However, with this clearance, Hafeez could be a lethal weapon with the ball.

The all-rounder was first reported for an illegal action way back in 2005 during a tri-series in Australia. Nine years later he was reported yet again during a Champions League T20 match and again a year later against New Zealand in a Test match. He was subsequently banned from bowling for a year after being reported twice during a calendar year.

Despite returning in 2016 after clearing the test, Hafeez was reported again in October 2017 during an ODI against Sri Lanka and returned again in May 2018 after getting clearance from the Loughborough University.

Published 12 Feb 2020, 20:16 IST
PSL 2020 Mohammad Hafeez
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Islamabad United
QTG VS ISU preview
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi
KRK VS PSZ preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
LHQ VS MS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb, 02:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi
QTG VS PSZ preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Multan Sultans
ISU VS MS preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us